Westend Advisors Has Raised Its Position in Disney Walt Co. (DIS) by $1.91 Billion; Facebook Cl A (FB) Shareholder Thompson Investment Management Upped Position

Westend Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co. (DIS) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc bought 17,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 327,272 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.34 billion, up from 310,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut; 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 10.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 3,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 32,653 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44 million, up from 29,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica has maintained since Friday that it did not gain access to the data in question and that the Facebook data it did gain access to was not used for the Trump campaign; 22/03/2018 – John Sculley, the former Apple CEO, weighs in on the Facebook fallout; 25/04/2018 – INDIA GOVT OFFICIAL TELLS REPORTERS ON NOTICES TO FACEBOOK, CA; 22/03/2018 – Research firm Cambridge Analytica is accused of improperly gaining access to the personal information of tens of millions of Facebook users; 19/03/2018 – SENATE ASKS FACEBOOK ABOUT DATA USED BY SCL,CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICS; 28/03/2018 – Cooper Hefner, Playboy’s chief creative officer and son of the late Hugh Hefner, called Facebook “sexually repressive.”; 17/04/2018 – Suspended Cambridge Analytica CEO Nix cancels UK parliamentary appearance; 20/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg summoned by UK lawmakers to give evidence on Cambridge Analytica scandal; 09/04/2018 – Facebook could do a lot more in health care, and as recently at last month was planning to forge data-sharing agreements with top hospitals; 03/04/2018 – Facebook takes down accounts used by Russian troll farm

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 31,795 shares to 500,692 shares, valued at $37.22B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 112,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,337 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,000 were accumulated by Maryland Cap Mgmt. Adams Diversified Equity Fund accumulated 0.42% or 68,800 shares. River Road Asset Ltd Company reported 7,297 shares. 31,776 were reported by Ami Invest Management. Bsw Wealth Partners, Colorado-based fund reported 10,400 shares. Buckhead Management Limited Company holds 2.11% or 60,882 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 1.33% or 9,000 shares in its portfolio. Modera Wealth Limited Company holds 0.07% or 3,325 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Com has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Chesapeake Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 2.67% or 14,147 shares in its portfolio. Marco Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.95% or 46,153 shares in its portfolio. 27,061 are owned by Graybill Bartz Associates Limited. Cannell Peter B Inc, a New York-based fund reported 427,150 shares. Bainco Int Invsts reported 1.52% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui invested in 0.74% or 7.25M shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Facebook (FB) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Facebookâ€™s (NASDAQ:FB) proposed Libra currency could undermine the European Central Bankâ€™s ability to set monetary policy – Live Trading News” published on September 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) & 4 Other Internet Stocks to Snap Up in 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Down 6.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Even Up 45%, FB Stock Is Worth a Like Ahead of NFLX Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 154,815 are held by Wafra. Redmond Asset Management Limited Liability Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 11,220 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments stated it has 2,354 shares. Concorde Asset Ltd Com holds 5,263 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Harber Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 3.52% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Baxter Bros has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1,441 are owned by Rowland Inv Counsel Adv. Moreover, Pnc Svcs Grp has 0.27% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Foundation Advsrs holds 7.46% or 755,355 shares in its portfolio. Burney Co accumulated 0.29% or 27,719 shares. Lederer & Assocs Inv Counsel Ca reported 2.73% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). King Luther Management Corporation, a Texas-based fund reported 301,149 shares. South Street Limited Liability Company accumulated 88,158 shares or 4.46% of the stock. Moreover, Epoch Inv Partners has 0.46% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mason Street Limited Liability Company invested in 340,328 shares.