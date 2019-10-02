Westend Advisors Has Lowered Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake By $1.57 Billion; YUM! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Westend Advisors Llc decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) stake by 4.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Westend Advisors Llc sold 6,453 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Westend Advisors Llc holds 136,312 shares with $33.26B value, down from 142,765 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc. now has $204.96B valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $216.27. About 194,675 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People without Such Initiatives; 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 2018 outlook based in part on medical cost control -CFO; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia; 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTHCARE – FROM JAN 1, 2019, PEOPLE ENROLLED IN FULLY INSURED, GROUP HEALTH BENEFIT PLANS TO HAVE DISCOUNTS APPLIED TO MEDICATION COST AT POS; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Among 5 analysts covering Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Yum Brands has $12500 highest and $9700 lowest target. $110.33’s average target is -1.89% below currents $112.46 stock price. Yum Brands had 13 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) rating on Friday, August 2. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $11200 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 4. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. See YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) latest ratings:

13/08/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Neutral New Target: $125.0000 Initiates Coverage On

02/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $110.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $106.0000 New Target: $112.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $115.0000 Initiates Coverage On

18/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $97.0000 106.0000

01/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Rating: Longbow Research 91.0000

25/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Rating: Credit Suisse 106.0000

12/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Rating: Evercore Isi Group 120.0000

29/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Rating: Ubs New Target: $105.0000 112.0000

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Among 6 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. UnitedHealth Group has $29800 highest and $23800 lowest target. $262.83’s average target is 21.53% above currents $216.27 stock price. UnitedHealth Group had 15 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of UNH in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. On Thursday, September 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17.

Westend Advisors Llc increased Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLP) stake by 201,971 shares to 881,471 valued at $51.19 billion in 2019Q2. It also upped Communication Services Sel Sect Spdr Fd stake by 277,871 shares and now owns 767,304 shares. Technology Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLK) was raised too.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 14.34 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Tx reported 16,837 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Grimes holds 0.57% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 30,878 shares. Leuthold Group Limited Co, a Minnesota-based fund reported 42,764 shares. Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) owns 9,657 shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio. 199,942 are held by Polaris Capital Lc. Hoplite Capital Ltd Partnership holds 3.39% or 101,648 shares. Court Place Advisors Lc owns 2,865 shares. Tdam Usa invested in 1.56% or 91,245 shares. Randolph Company holds 1.59% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 37,965 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc owns 15,951 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Davenport & Limited Liability Company invested in 24,688 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co holds 9,729 shares. Jasper Ridge Prtnrs LP has invested 0.12% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Invesco Limited holds 0.32% or 5.53M shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.8% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Like UnitedHealth Group Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:UNH) 18% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “UnitedHealth Group Stock Downgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Like About UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth Is A Buy Despite The Policy Risks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million. $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $112.46. About 30,720 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – YUM CFO DAVID GIBBS SPEAKS ON CALL; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 28/03/2018 – Yum! Brands Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 08/03/2018 – YUM BRANDS INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27; 20/03/2018 – Brandt had worked with Niccol at Yum Brands; 08/03/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE COMMENTS; 08/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT SAYS BEER DELIVERY PILOT PROGRAM IS EXPANDING TO NEARLY 100 STORES ACROSS ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA IN MAY; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F

YUM! Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company has market cap of $34.22 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. It has a 26.76 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurants prepare, package, and sell a menu of food items.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold YUM! Brands, Inc. shares while 264 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 220.21 million shares or 0.78% more from 218.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Centurylink Management invested in 0.66% or 15,340 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 580,212 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Franklin Street Nc invested in 92,766 shares or 1.32% of the stock. Trustco Bancshares Corp N Y reported 2,166 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fin Svcs Group Inc has invested 0.04% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Whalerock Point Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,550 shares. Granite Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has 3,200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania invested 0.06% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Massachusetts-based Boston Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Moreover, Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has 0.03% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 8,015 shares. Csat Investment Advisory L P holds 0.03% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 767 shares. Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Com stated it has 0.03% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Menta Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.58% or 12,338 shares. Moreover, Westwood Grp has 0.02% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Brown Advisory Securities Lc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 7,331 shares.