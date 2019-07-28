Westend Advisors Has Lowered Its Goldman Sachs Grp (GS) Holding by $26.67 Billion; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Bruce & Co Has Boosted Stake by $2.40 Million

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Grp Inc (GS) by 99.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 138,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 26 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99M, down from 138,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $222.14. About 2.29 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 16/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ GSIE Gains Daily Inflow of $88.5M; 12/03/2018 – Solomon clear to take helm at Goldman after rival’s exit; 15/03/2018 – WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC WLTW.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Nears $1 Billion of Consumer Relief Under Mortgage Settlements; 09/05/2018 – Goldman Is Said to Hire UBS’s Souza for Private Equity Services; 10/04/2018 – UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC – MAKSIM GOLDMAN AND DANIEL LESIN WOLFE, NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS OF CO, HAVE RESIGNED; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs appears to have found its next CEO as David Solomon named Blankfein’s top lieutenant; 21/05/2018 – Data firm IHS Markit to buy lpreo in $1.86 bln deal; 08/05/2018 – GOLDMAN HAS 1.61% OF TESSENDERLO THROUGH FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS; 15/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 12,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,300 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.67 million, up from 85,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 31/05/2018 – TELEGRAM CEO SAYS APPLE HAS BEEN PREVENTING THE TELEGRAM APP FROM UPDATING EVER SINCE RUSSIA ORDERED APPLE TO REMOVE THE MESSAGING SERVICE FROM APP STORE; 25/05/2018 – Apple Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 26/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook was in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet President Donald Trump on Wednesday, according to an official schedule released by the White House; 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – UBS predicts Apple’s iPhone sales growth in China will be roughly flat this fiscal year, citing the longer upgrade cycles by the country’s consumers and rising local competition; 19/03/2018 – CNET: Apple reportedly testing in-house MicroLED screens; 12/04/2018 – Apple HomePod Disappoints With Slow Sales After Debut (Correct); 16/05/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Don’t buy Apple suppliers right now

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt invested in 12,945 shares or 1.86% of the stock. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Oklahoma-based Cap Inc Ok has invested 1.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 25,961 were reported by Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Lp. Overbrook Mgmt Corporation holds 36,426 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Park National Oh has 258,599 shares. Boltwood Management reported 2.07% stake. Highland Cap Management Limited Liability Co invested in 153,960 shares or 2.22% of the stock. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa accumulated 1.99% or 61,260 shares. Archon Limited Liability Com owns 94,500 shares. West Chester Advsr holds 8,585 shares or 3.4% of its portfolio. The Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Company has invested 0.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 1.60M shares or 3.08% of the stock. Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Scotia Cap reported 917,519 shares stake.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple’s Stock May Surge Following Results – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “There Is Much More Room For Apple Pay – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: IRDM,CDNS,AUDC,CTSH,INTL,AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “ECB Chimes In: Hints Of Rate Cut Could Support Ahead Of Amazon, Alphabet – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Friday Apple Rumors: Apple Card May Launch in Early August – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Green Square Capital Limited Liability has 0.16% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 267,202 are owned by Davis Selected Advisers. Invest House Lc has invested 0.1% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Fayez Sarofim has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,169 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 102,590 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Personal Capital Advsrs has 1,685 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Focused Wealth, New York-based fund reported 7,611 shares. 11,932 are owned by Profund Ltd Co. Welch Ltd holds 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 2,339 shares. Numerixs Invest Inc has 3,810 shares. Yhb Inv Advsr holds 20,019 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Co reported 17,067 shares. Harris Assoc Limited Partnership has 1.35M shares. Raymond James And Associates holds 0.06% or 206,288 shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett Com Inc invested in 9,925 shares.