Westend Advisors Has Increased Its Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $2.79 Billion; As Salesforce Com (Call) (CRM) Market Value Declined, Symmetry Peak Management Raised Its Stake

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (CRM) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $148.88. About 934,821 shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion, announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-$23B ON MULESOFT; 17/04/2018 – Clutch Among 18 Startups Participating in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 28/03/2018 – Press release : Orange Belgium and Orange Polska partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to strengthen their Digital Transformation; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE WILL ACQUIRE MULESOFT FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $6.5 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Rev $12.66B-$12.71B; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $6.5B; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Doubles Down on Small Businesses With Software Swap

Westend Advisors Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc bought 11,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 142,765 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.30B, up from 131,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $250.07. About 183,326 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Call) by 305,000 shares to 152,500 shares, valued at $27.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 53,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Put) (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Service Networks Ltd Company holds 0.29% or 25,731 shares. Franklin Street Nc holds 1,664 shares. Cullinan Assoc invested in 0.68% or 57,340 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs invested 0.3% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Clough Cap Prtnrs LP has invested 2.28% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Adirondack invested in 0.03% or 275 shares. 1.82 million are owned by Alliancebernstein L P. 17,428 are held by Everence Capital Mgmt Incorporated. New England Mgmt owns 0.2% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,825 shares. 12,510 are held by Ibm Retirement Fund. Cap Impact Advsrs Ltd invested in 30,835 shares or 1.84% of the stock. Penobscot Inv, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,120 shares. Piedmont Investment Inc reported 84,097 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $11.85 million activity. $735,149 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by BLOCK KEITH. 114 shares valued at $18,169 were sold by Roos John Victor on Thursday, February 14. On Friday, February 1 the insider Allanson Joe sold $2.31M. Hawkins Mark J had sold 846 shares worth $134,514 on Wednesday, February 6. Conway Craig sold $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 15. On Friday, February 15 Weaver Amy E sold $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 5,325 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.64M was made by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones & Associates Limited Liability Corp accumulated 18,707 shares. Bbva Compass Bancshares accumulated 26,131 shares. Narwhal holds 33,343 shares or 1.79% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems owns 180,608 shares. Cap World holds 41.73 million shares or 2.5% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.41% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Aviance Capital Management Limited, Florida-based fund reported 1,292 shares. Chesley Taft And Assocs Ltd holds 1.59% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 77,437 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corporation has invested 0.2% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Janney Montgomery Scott stated it has 223,189 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Choate Invest Advsr holds 0.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 1,832 shares. Alpha Windward Lc reported 0.2% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fort Point Prtn Limited owns 1,372 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough & reported 39,902 shares stake. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 78,688 shares.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9,495 shares to 191,226 shares, valued at $36.32 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Grp Inc (NYSE:GS) by 138,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).