Westend Advisors Has Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $2.71 Billion as Share Price Rose; As Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Bragg Financial Advisors Cut by $741,615 Its Holding

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc analyzed 22,982 shares as the company's stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 306,388 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.14 billion, down from 329,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500.

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc sold 5,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,217 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, down from 41,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 10.17% or $18.06 during the last trading session, reaching $159.52. About 1.79M shares traded or 252.97% up from the average. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 44.77% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 07/03/2018 BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 14/04/2018 – UGG Hosts Kick-Off Brunch for Festival Season; 12/03/2018 – Marcato held an 8.5 percent stake in Deckers Outdoor as of Jan. 19, according to a 13D filing; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR 4Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 19C; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Bd of Directors; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.20 TO $6.40, EST. $6.01; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Gives Strong Annual Guidance Following Quarterly Earnings Beat — Market Mover; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Outdoor: John G. Perenchio Has Resigned From the Board; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q EPS 66c

Deckers Brands Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results And Raises Guidance For Full Fiscal Year 2020 – GuruFocus.com" on July 26, 2019.

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $960.65 million and $769.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 18,354 shares to 86,466 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT) by 2,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold DECK shares while 98 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 30.46 million shares or 2.83% less from 31.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Robecosam Ag owns 55,373 shares. Advisory Incorporated accumulated 0.04% or 13,692 shares. Spectrum Management Grp reported 6,235 shares. Charles Schwab holds 0.03% or 283,167 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). The Illinois-based Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd has invested 0.03% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Smithfield Trust Com reported 0% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 69,612 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Systematic Financial Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.59% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 19,539 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 108,600 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt owns 2,290 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fosun holds 4,170 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 63,006 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia-based Wills Financial Gp has invested 4.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Missouri-based Fincl Serv has invested 0.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Strategic Global Advisors Ltd Company reported 46,773 shares. Allen Inv stated it has 1.39M shares. Wetherby Asset holds 2.98% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 202,442 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company reported 4.07% stake. Paw Cap Corp reported 5,000 shares. Weiss Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baldwin Inv Management Lc holds 1.01% or 28,452 shares in its portfolio. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 314,161 shares. Capital Mgmt Ny reported 21,824 shares. Addison Capital Com holds 13,312 shares. Nicholas Inv Prns Lp has 0.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Independent Order Of Foresters has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New York-based Edge Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 4.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19,782 shares to 341,501 shares, valued at $34.57B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 211,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP).

Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq" on July 08, 2019.