Westend Advisors Has Decreased Its Tjx Companies (TJX) Stake as Shares Rose; Dsc Advisors LP Boosted Its Stake in Cbs New (CBS) as Market Value Rose

Dsc Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 17.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 165,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.84 million, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $41.67. About 5.39 million shares traded or 77.52% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 23/04/2018 – News This Second: Sources have confirmed to CBS that the incident in Toronto appears to be a deliberate act but there is no; 29/05/2018 – Redstones’ NAI No Longer Seeking CBS-Viacom Merger (Video); 06/03/2018 – CBS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER SPEAKS AT INDUSTRY CONFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – CBS INVESTORS CAN PROCEED IN SUIT OVER REDSTONE’S BONUSES, PAY; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 19/04/2018 – REDSTONE, CBS’S CONTROLLING STOCKHOLDER, HAS HEALTH ISSUES; 14/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC PROVIDES COMMENT ON CBS LAWSUIT; 17/05/2018 – Judge rules against CBS in clash with National Amusements; 03/05/2018 – CBS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.19; 13/04/2018 – CUGGINO: CBS, VIACOM GREAT BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS FOR OTHER COS

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 11.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 85,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 686,897 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.55 billion, down from 772,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.4. About 5.25M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 22/05/2018 – TJX 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.02; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $797.90M for 20.61 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci All Country Asia Ex Japan Etf (AAXJ) by 19,823 shares to 102,575 shares, valued at $7.25 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLP) by 241,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 679,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,925 are held by Welch Gp Ltd. Chilton Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 35,868 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc owns 708,594 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Horan Capital Lc holds 0.01% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 270 shares. 10,799 were reported by Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Co. Sigma Counselors Inc owns 0.5% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 77,102 shares. Chatham Group Incorporated, Georgia-based fund reported 9,252 shares. Spf Beheer Bv holds 1.52M shares or 3.29% of its portfolio. British Columbia Inv holds 357,665 shares. 5,470 are held by Joel Isaacson Lc. Bahl & Gaynor Inc stated it has 0.12% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Hartford Fincl Incorporated holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 7,030 shares. Moreover, Diker Management has 0.17% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 5,100 shares. Hl Llc reported 2.53 million shares stake. Sei Invs invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Dsc Advisors Lp, which manages about $283.90 million and $544.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Put) (NYSE:DAL) by 210,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr (Call) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

