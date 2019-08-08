Westend Advisors Has Decreased Holding in Bank Of America (BAC) as Share Price Rose; Foster & Motley Stake in Chevron (CVX) Decreased by $318,570 as Stock Value Rose

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 99.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 1.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 383 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.57 million, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $262.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $28.43. About 26.04M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Hispanic Small Business Owners Set Sights on Significant Growth in 2018 and Beyond; 30/05/2018 – MOYNIHAN: BOFA IS AVOIDING RISKY LOANS, SUCH AS SUBPRIME; 18/04/2018 – SoundView Technology Group Update on NXT-ID, Inc.; Early 2018 Outlook; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 9.3% in 2018, BofA Leads; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Telecom, Media and Technology Conference; 16/04/2018 – BofA 1Q FICC Trading Revenue Ex-DVA $2.54B, Est. $2.96B: TOPLive; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 31% in 2018, BofA Leads; 15/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113

Foster & Motley Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc sold 2,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 45,313 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58 million, down from 47,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $122.05. About 2.98M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 15/05/2018 – 3G EXITED NUE, CVX, RSPP, PE, LBRDK IN 1Q: 13F; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON 1Q EPS 1.90, EST. $1.47; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN APPEAL COURT AFFIRMS DISMISSAL OF SUIT VS CHEVRON UNIT; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/24/2018 03:49 PM; 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 04:03 PM; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Affirms Cash Flow Growth and Capital Discipline

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.38B for 10.30 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hourglass Capital Limited Com stated it has 67,900 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Natixis owns 4.17 million shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Driehaus Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cumberland Advisors invested in 74,200 shares. Moreover, Nomura Holdg Inc has 0.16% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cleararc Cap invested in 217,978 shares or 1.13% of the stock. First Trust Advsrs Lp accumulated 0.06% or 1.16M shares. Caprock Grp stated it has 44,640 shares. Washington Tru holds 1.87% or 1.12 million shares in its portfolio. Price Michael F, a New York-based fund reported 7,000 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc owns 1.19M shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Burke And Herbert Bankshares And, a Virginia-based fund reported 48,500 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc accumulated 1.34% or 851,644 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel invested in 20,276 shares. The Utah-based Arlington Value Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.54% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLP) by 241,262 shares to 679,500 shares, valued at $38.13B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Iboxx $ Invest. Grade Corp Bd Etf (LQD) by 27,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,544 shares, and has risen its stake in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP).

