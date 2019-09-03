Westend Advisors Has Cut Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $1.80 Billion as Shares Rose; Smith Salley & Associates Increases Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 4,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 122,918 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91M, up from 118,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $61.44. About 2.32M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 9,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 191,226 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.32 billion, down from 200,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $205.83. About 16.87M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business, Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles, and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 13/05/2018 – Forbes: New iPhone Leak Reveals Apple’s Radical Design; 22/05/2018 – HEARING DATE SET IN PARKERVISION’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 27/03/2018 – Apple tweaks iPad for students but holds price steady; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 20/05/2018 – BGR.com: Rumor claims Apple to release a $200 HomePod under the Beats umbrella; 17/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO INTEGRATE MAGAZINE APP TEXTURE INTO APPLE NEWS AND DEBUT ITS OWN PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION OFFERING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: The DACA situation is one that I am personally, as an American, deeply offended by. The DACA situation is not an immigration issue. It’s a moral issue. #RevolutionCHI; 23/05/2018 – Apple began replacing batteries earlier this year

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Corp. Bd. Etf (SCPB) by 106,664 shares to 592,405 shares, valued at $18.10 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 89,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 535,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Ipath Bbg Commodity Etn (DJP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,232 are held by Jarislowsky Fraser. Utd Cap Fin Advisers Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 1.55M shares. Hsbc Plc stated it has 4.55 million shares. Tributary Cap Llc reported 10,155 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 5,467 are held by Madrona Financial Ser Limited Liability Corp. Bridgeway Mngmt stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp reported 0.02% stake. Provise Mngmt Gp Limited Liability accumulated 1.03% or 38,468 shares. Moreover, Sageworth Tru has 0.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Quantres Asset Ltd holds 2,200 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. 109,677 are held by Lowe Brockenbrough & Com Inc. 23,786 were accumulated by Tru Investment Advsrs. 75,150 were accumulated by Tower Rech Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc). Goodwin Daniel L holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 12,050 shares. Rampart Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 112,112 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The $6 Billion Record Fine Is Likely, But I’m Buying More Apple Shares – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple: A Lost Year For iPhone – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple Card Will Launch The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple probed for unfair competition in Russia – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple’s Accelerating Tablet Dominance Is Underappreciated – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.59 billion for 18.18 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Financial Bank has 85,968 shares. Marshall Sullivan Wa accumulated 54,363 shares. Ballentine Limited Liability Company holds 5,695 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.09% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 21,300 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 231,079 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.54% or 3.34M shares. Signaturefd Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Williams Jones & Assoc Llc stated it has 2,830 shares. Roundview Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.34% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). First Commercial Bank Of Omaha invested 0.57% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Pettee Investors reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Maverick Cap Ltd reported 78,780 shares. Axa stated it has 0.1% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.13% or 21,739 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Fincl Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 2,327 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.