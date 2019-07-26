Westend Advisors Has Boosted Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake; American Century Companies Has Lowered Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs I (BRSS) Stake

American Century Companies Inc decreased Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs I (BRSS) stake by 6.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Century Companies Inc sold 72,023 shares as Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs I (BRSS)’s stock rose 37.39%. The American Century Companies Inc holds 1.03M shares with $35.58 million value, down from 1.11M last quarter. Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs I now has $965.70M valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.99. About 248,758 shares traded. Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) has risen 42.63% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.20% the S&P500. Some Historical BRSS News: 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Global Brass And Copper’s Cfr To Ba3 And Liquidity Rating To Sgl-1; And Assigns B1 To Proposed Senior Secured Term Loan; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Brass and Copper Holdings I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRSS); 24/05/2018 – GLOBAL BRASS & COPPER OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 14/05/2018 – Walthausen Buys New 1.2% Position in Global Brass; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL BRASS AND COPPER HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES GLOBAL BRASS AND COPPER INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 24/05/2018 – GLOBAL BRASS & COPPER TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Global Brass And Copper To ‘BB’; Otlk Stable; 03/05/2018 – Global Brass & Copper 1Q EPS 71c; 24/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES GLOBAL BRASS-COPPER’S CFR TO BA3-LIQUIDITY RAT

Westend Advisors Llc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) stake by 8.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westend Advisors Llc acquired 11,286 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH)’s stock declined 10.51%. The Westend Advisors Llc holds 142,765 shares with $35.30B value, up from 131,479 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc. now has $239.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.30% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $251.93. About 2.09 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes with GHR to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA3 RATINGS TO DAVITA’S SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN ADD-ONS; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING

Westend Advisors Llc decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) stake by 112,477 shares to 17,337 valued at $4.90B in 2019Q1. It also reduced Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 27,420 shares and now owns 353,046 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Friess Limited holds 1.21% or 66,828 shares. Strategic Advsrs Lc reported 4,786 shares. Vigilant Management reported 2.37% stake. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.19% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk accumulated 921,417 shares. Westwood Hldgs holds 0.9% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 349,531 shares. Df Dent & Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 6,958 shares. Franklin Res holds 1.62M shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt has 2.14% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 151,139 shares. Mirador Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 0.64% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cypress Mngmt Lc (Wy) owns 38 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hartwell J M Partnership holds 13,800 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Milestone Gp, Colorado-based fund reported 997 shares. United Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 56,285 shares. Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.42% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 17. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold BRSS shares while 36 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 20.49 million shares or 0.49% more from 20.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Century owns 0.04% invested in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) for 1.03M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 0% invested in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) for 6,183 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc has 50,480 shares. Charles Schwab owns 0.01% invested in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) for 382,129 shares. Mckinley Capital Ltd Com Delaware reported 1,533 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt reported 52,100 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0% of its portfolio in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS). Moreover, Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS). Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 293,664 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Advisors LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS). Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Limited Company has 0.25% invested in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS). Loomis Sayles And Lp holds 784 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Seizert Capital Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 12,096 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corp holds 38,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 37.11% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.97 per share. BRSS’s profit will be $13.39 million for 18.03 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.58% negative EPS growth.

American Century Companies Inc increased Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) stake by 627,763 shares to 13.19M valued at $523.14M in 2019Q1. It also upped Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) stake by 858,733 shares and now owns 2.71 million shares. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) was raised too.