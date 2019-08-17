Westend Advisors Has Boosted Holding in Walmart (WMT); Whale Rock Capital Management Lowered Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding by $73.49 Million

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 53.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 403,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 349,095 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.69 million, down from 752,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $454.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 23.19M shares traded or 11.23% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app in an implied $9.5 billion deal; 30/05/2018 – GUANGDONG BOBAOLON 002776.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH XINHUANET, ALISPORTS ON SMART MANUFACTURING AND BIG DATA COOPERATION; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba acquires Chinese chipmaker C-SKY Microsystems; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Online Retailer Daraz; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE NET PROFIT MARGIN WEAKENS TO 6.73 PCT FROM 7.20 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba Group: Will Inject a Further $2 Billion Into Southeast Asian Online Shopping Company Lazada; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 18/04/2018 – OATH HIRES FORMER ALIBABA EXECUTIVE AS PRESIDENT & COO; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Mobile MAUs on China Retail Marketplaces 617M

Westend Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (WMT) by 8.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc bought 28,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 361,817 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.29B, up from 333,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $112.99. About 10.96 million shares traded or 84.33% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – Walmart to Buy 77 Percent of India’s Flipkart for $16 Billion; 30/04/2018 – Times of India: Walmart may get four seats on Flipkart’s ten-member board; 17/04/2018 – Walmart gives its website a makeover in latest e-commerce push; 22/05/2018 – SoftBank to Sell Full Flipkart Stake to Walmart; 05/03/2018 – Wal-Mart de Mexico Same-Store Sales Rose 8.9% in Feb. (Table); 04/05/2018 – Walmart Seeking Stake in Indian E-Commerce Giant Flipkart — 3rd Update; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart The company will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 12/04/2018 – Walmart: Florida Spending Part of $11B FY19 Capital Expenditures Guidance; 28/05/2018 – CONFEDERATION OF ALL INDIA TRADERS-STRONGLY OBJECTED MERGER OF TWO COMPANIES; WALMART WILL CREATE AN UNFAIR COMPETITION & UNEVEN LEVEL PLAYING FIELD; 15/05/2018 – FOCUS-A bid to save $300 million at HCR ManorCare, and disrupt U.S. healthcare

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16B and $5.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 22,163 shares to 121,228 shares, valued at $142.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 208,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba gains a bull on seasonality – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Investors Continue To Fret About Global Economy As Trade War Drags On – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Investors Need To Know About The Future Of Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Co-Founder Joe Tsai To Take Sole Ownership Of Brooklyn Nets, Barclays Center – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 38.63 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why it Might Be Worthwhile to Consider Walmart Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Will Walmart’s (NYSE:WMT) Interest in Digital Coins Send Bitcoin Soaring? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 12, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Hereâ€™s the game plan for U.S. stock investors if China retaliates against Trump – MarketWatch” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “CNBC’s Option Guru Previews Walmart Trade Ahead Of Q2 Report – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Chief Executive Doug McMillon said there should be a discussion about banning assault weapons in the U.S. – Live Trading News” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Business Finance Svcs Incorporated holds 0.04% or 2,325 shares in its portfolio. Michigan-based Aspen Investment Inc has invested 0.86% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Camarda Fincl Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 535 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated stated it has 54,772 shares. Haverford Tru Com has 0.04% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.14% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moreover, Savant Cap Limited Co has 0.32% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Keating Inv Counselors owns 3,024 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd reported 37,519 shares. Mechanics Natl Bank Trust Department accumulated 25,803 shares. Btc Cap Management Incorporated holds 1.11% or 70,991 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui accumulated 6.25 million shares. Barnett & Co holds 1,278 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 67,948 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation reported 42,010 shares.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 85,759 shares to 686,897 shares, valued at $36.55B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Health Care Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLV) by 11,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 409,036 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).