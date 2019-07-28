Westend Advisors Decreased Its Bank Of America (BAC) Position; Horace Mann Educators (HMN) Has 1.49 Sentiment

Westend Advisors Llc decreased Bank Of America Corp (BAC) stake by 99.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westend Advisors Llc sold 1.13 million shares as Bank Of America Corp (BAC)’s stock declined 1.43%. The Westend Advisors Llc holds 383 shares with $10.57 million value, down from 1.13 million last quarter. Bank Of America Corp now has $287.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 46.02 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CO’S EXISTING LOAN AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 15/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 11% in 2018, BofA Leads; 23/03/2018 – FOX SAYS BOFA ASSIGNED RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE IN SKY SYNDICATE; 17/04/2018 – Bank of America Goes for Biggest Maple Bond Offering Since Apple; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q INVESTMENT BANKING REV. $1.35B, EST. $1.48B; 30/04/2018 – Global IPOs Up 13% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 21/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO SEEK CHANGES FOR FUTURE LENDING ARRANGEMENTS; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts

Horace Mann Educators Corp (HMN) investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.57, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 88 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 59 trimmed and sold holdings in Horace Mann Educators Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 39.85 million shares, down from 40.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Horace Mann Educators Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 43 Increased: 65 New Position: 23.

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wood upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 26 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Jefferies. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $37 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, June 18 by BMO Capital Markets. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”.

Westend Advisors Llc increased Communication Services Sel Sect Spdr Fd stake by 179,170 shares to 489,433 valued at $22.89B in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr Portfolio Short Term Corp. Bd. Etf (SCPB) stake by 106,664 shares and now owns 592,405 shares. Ishares Core Msci Europe Etf (IEUR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benin Management Corporation invested in 0.2% or 17,292 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 851,644 shares. Regal Ltd Company reported 44,590 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 79,321 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Crestwood Advsr Grp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.91% stake. Gabelli And Com Investment Advisers reported 0.41% stake. Fdx Advisors holds 0.12% or 110,265 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 187,216 shares or 5.6% of the stock. Alabama-based 10 has invested 0.67% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Connable Office owns 187,288 shares. Ftb Advsr owns 96,349 shares. Wallington Asset Limited Liability reported 282,327 shares or 2.04% of all its holdings. Birmingham Capital Al holds 67,229 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Pentwater Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 75,000 shares.

The stock increased 1.17% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $43.34. About 116,138 shares traded. Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) has declined 8.90% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.33% the S&P500. Some Historical HMN News: 23/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Horace Mann Educators Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 07/05/2018 – HMN US: Appoints Heather J. Wietzel As Vice President, Investo; 10/04/2018 – Horace and Amy Hagedorn Fund establishes Northwell Health Visits Program and Scholarship Fund to support Hofstra Northwell School of Graduate Nursing; 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators: H. Wade Reece Appointed as Vice Chairman of Board; 24/05/2018 – Horace Mann Names H. Wade Reece Chairman of the Board at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; Highlights Strategic Progress; 07/03/2018 – HORACE MANN BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 28.5C/SHR FROM 27.5C, EST. 28.5C; 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Chairman To Retire After 8 Years In The Role — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Horace Mann Increases Qtrly Div by 3.6%; 24/05/2018 – ACCESSWIRE: Horace Mann Names H. Wade Reece Chairman of the Board at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; Highlights Strategic; 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators: Gabriel L. Shaheen, Chairman of Board, to Retire From Board

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.78 billion. The Firm operates through four divisions: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, Life Insurance, and Corporate and Other. It has a 59.37 P/E ratio. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and homeowners insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products.

Channing Capital Management Llc holds 1.81% of its portfolio in Horace Mann Educators Corporation for 1.12 million shares. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc owns 882,267 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dean Capital Management has 0.73% invested in the company for 12,385 shares. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc has invested 0.72% in the stock. Earnest Partners Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.49 million shares.

