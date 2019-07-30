Westend Advisors Cut Apple (AAPL) Stake By $1.80 Billion; P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Upped Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Holding

Westend Advisors Llc decreased Apple Inc. (AAPL) stake by 4.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westend Advisors Llc sold 9,495 shares as Apple Inc. (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Westend Advisors Llc holds 191,226 shares with $36.32B value, down from 200,721 last quarter. Apple Inc. now has $961.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $208.99. About 735,093 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Qualcomm Fights Apple’s Attempt to Move Battleground to U.K; 13/03/2018 – Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference Kicks off June 4 in San Jose; 23/03/2018 – Mercury News: Apple will return to its roots with education tools and new iPad; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Apple on March 20 for “In application purchasing” (California Inventors); 16/04/2018 – MacWorld: Apple Watch Series 4 and watchOS 5 rumors: Are third-party watch faces on the way?; 15/04/2018 – Almasry Alyoum: Apple is allegedly shutting down its iTunes application; 20/03/2018 – Most Android phones will have to wait until 2019 to duplicate the 3D sensing feature behind Apple’s Face ID security; 23/04/2018 – An opening price below $169 would still mark a year-to-date decline for Apple, though; 12/03/2018 – Samsung Close Behind Apple in Reliability According to Latest RESCUECOM Report; 29/03/2018 – APPLE RELEASES IOS 11.3 W/ ABILITY TO DISABLE SPEED THROTTLING

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) stake by 2.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp acquired 47,432 shares as Integrated Device Technology (IDTI)’s stock 0.00%. The P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp holds 1.65M shares with $80.89 million value, up from 1.60 million last quarter. Integrated Device Technology now has $ valuation. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity. 1,521 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares with value of $255,087 were sold by LEVINSON ARTHUR D.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bristol John W & Company New York holds 416,259 shares. Wendell David Assoc Incorporated invested 3.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Doliver Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.5% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 1.34 million shares. Moreover, Gamco Et Al has 0.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 55,667 shares. Mckinley Cap Management Limited Liability Delaware accumulated 94,433 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt holds 3.78% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 94,677 shares. Massachusetts-based De Burlo Group Inc Inc has invested 2.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stelac Advisory Svcs Lc holds 6,369 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited has invested 2.93% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Telos Cap Management Incorporated reported 56,561 shares. The Massachusetts-based S&Co Inc has invested 2.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Argent holds 2.94% or 147,709 shares. Noesis Cap Mangement Corporation has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pinebridge Invs Lp invested 1.93% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple had 70 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Maxim Group has “Hold” rating and $195 target. Piper Jaffray maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Hold”. Wedbush maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Needham on Thursday, March 21 to “Strong Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight” rating. BTIG Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $220 target in Monday, March 25 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 21. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $231 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight”.

Westend Advisors Llc increased Kraft Heinz Co. stake by 533,909 shares to 1.07M valued at $34.78B in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Ftse Pacific Etf (VPL) stake by 52,805 shares and now owns 217,387 shares. At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The accumulated 83,701 shares. 1.56M were reported by Gabelli Funds Lc. Smithfield stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Manikay Prtnrs holds 6.35% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 1.05 million shares. S Muoio & Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 7.65% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 21,395 shares. Numerixs Technologies has 0.06% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 9,800 shares. Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co has 0.14% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 11,192 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.02% or 156,900 shares in its portfolio. 1.02 million are held by Halcyon Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Fort LP holds 0.07% or 6,590 shares. Yakira Incorporated reported 51,427 shares. Captrust Advsrs stated it has 231 shares. Tig Advsr Ltd Llc invested 8.81% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Pentwater Mngmt Lp accumulated 2.63 million shares.