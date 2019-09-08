Westend Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Gilead Sciences (GILD); Levin Capital Strategies LP Lowered Holding in Caterpillar Del (CAT) by $1.18 Million as Shares Declined

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 9.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 8,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 84,660 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.47M, down from 93,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $122.7. About 3.26 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Ramin Younessi Appointed Group Pres of Energy & Transportation; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names National Grid Executive as New CFO; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 30 PCT; 06/03/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE CHINA STRENGTH, HAD EXPECTED SOME SOFTNESS; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS BELIEVES GLOBAL ECONOMIC CONDITIONS AND FAVORABLE COMMODITY PRICE LEVELS WILL DRIVE MINERS TO INCREASE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – IMPROVED PRICE REALIZATION IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE PARTIALLY OFFSET BY MATERIAL COST INCREASES PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY HIGHER COMMODITY PRICES; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar says to close facilities, could affect 880 positions; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH, UP 31 PCT; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar: Appointed Andrew Bonfield as Chief Fincl Officer Effective Sept 1; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – IN CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES, SEES BROAD-BASED GROWTH IN ALL REGIONS IN 2018

Westend Advisors Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) by 20.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc bought 89,886 shares as the company's stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 535,693 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.83B, up from 445,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $64.82. About 6.83 million shares traded or 12.88% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 6,529 shares to 6 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 31,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,692 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 220 were reported by Motco. Brighton Jones Limited Com invested in 0.04% or 5,130 shares. Kansas-based Cognios Limited Liability has invested 0.39% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 700 are held by Hilton Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited has 104,257 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Savant Capital Limited Co has invested 0.07% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us reported 764,082 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca holds 3.35% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 13.07M shares. Pictet Asset Ltd reported 3.55M shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability holds 0.12% or 47,049 shares. The New York-based Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). American Grp has 5.83 million shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 7,450 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.3% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 17.62 million shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.84% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 69,555 shares.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GILD, EVRI, PLT – Nasdaq" on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "After Hours Most Active for Sep 4, 2019 : CSX, INTC, MBB, LX, QQQ, GILD – Nasdaq" published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "2 Cancer-Fighting Favorites To Put On Your Watchlist – Nasdaq" on September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Management Limited Liability has 0.53% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 104,789 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). First Personal Fin Service stated it has 1,084 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Trustco Natl Bank Corporation N Y has 0.25% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 1,663 shares. Spinnaker Trust reported 0.39% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Winslow Evans & Crocker has 0.17% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Csat Advisory LP invested in 30 shares or 0% of the stock. Tcw Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. Amer Century Cos holds 136,758 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Company Inc has invested 0.18% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Moreover, Benedict Financial Advsrs has 0.11% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Logan Management Inc holds 45,147 shares. Aspen Investment Mngmt owns 4,774 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 3,755 were accumulated by Oarsman Cap Inc.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $891.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 32,607 shares to 119,181 shares, valued at $5.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 145,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,539 shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Why Mining Stock Prices Crashed in August – The Motley Fool" on September 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Caterpillar tagged with Sell equivalent at Stephens – Seeking Alpha" published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Here's What Caterpillar Inc.'s (NYSE:CAT) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance" on July 30, 2019.