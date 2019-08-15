Westend Advisors Boosted Walmart (WMT) Position by $2.81 Billion; Valuation Rose; Key (KEY) Market Value Rose While Pzena Investment Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Key Corp (KEY) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 69,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The hedge fund held 6.98M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.97 million, down from 7.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Key Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $16. About 23.68M shares traded or 164.14% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Income $601; 05/03/2018 Bruce Murphy, Keycorp’s Head Of Corporate Responsibility, To Retire In 2018; 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – Gates Industrial Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – KeyBank Releases Corporate Responsibility Report and 2017 Community Benefits Plan Results; 25/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 02/04/2018 – KeyCorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – KEYCORP – KEYBANK ACQUIRED KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. AS PART OF 2016 MERGER WITH FIRST NIAGARA FINANCIAL; 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Westend Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (WMT) by 8.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc bought 28,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 361,817 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.29B, up from 333,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $106.2. About 8.57M shares traded or 46.64% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS WALMART’S Aa2 L-T & PRIME-1 SHORT-TERM RATINGS; 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: WALMART TARGETING OVER 40% U.S. HOUSEHOLDS BY YR-END; 14/03/2018 – Walmart may be building drone army of robot bees to pollinate crops; 30/03/2018 – Breakingviews: Walmart may have hit on healthy kind of disruption; 06/03/2018 – Orvis Follows Walmart and Dick’s in Raising Age for Gun Sales; 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q Rev $122.7B; 14/03/2018 – WALMART TARGETING MORE THAN 10% U.S. HOUSEHOLDS BY YEAR END; 05/04/2018 – BLK: BlackRock not featuring Walmart, Dick’s in some funds over; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart may rope in Alphabet for India’s Flipkart’s acquisition plan – Economic Times; 15/03/2018 – Blue Apron plans to sell meal kits in stores in 2018

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.56M for 8.33 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) by 6.51 million shares to 24.82 million shares, valued at $380.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co. (NYSE:DRH) by 93,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ttl Wrld Stk Indx (VT) by 60,776 shares to 3 shares, valued at $219,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306,388 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc..