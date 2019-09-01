Westend Advisors Boosted Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $2.79 Billion; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Declined, Gruss & Co Upped Its Position

Westend Advisors Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc bought 11,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 142,765 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.30 billion, up from 131,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $234. About 3.38 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 29/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Hemsley Was CEO Through August 31, Has Served as Executive Chairman Since September 1; 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN INTERESTED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES UNIT; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Larry Renfro to Lead Enterprise Growth Efforts and Optum’s Next-Generation Investment Initiatives Through an Expanded Optum Ventures; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 127.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $912,000, up from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $441.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 10.30 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce; 06/04/2018 – SOFTBANK IS SAID TO BORROW $8 BILLION BACKED BY ALIBABA HOLDING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 29/05/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL CLOSES FUNDING ROUND; RAISES $10 BLN AT $150 BLN VALUATION; 19/03/2018 – Chinese tech giant Alibaba said Monday it would invest an additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian online retailer Lazada; 03/05/2018 – Alibaba is ‘Fundamentally Strong,’ Activate’s Michael Wolf Says (Video); 04/05/2018 – Alibaba is China’s biggest e-commerce firm; 30/04/2018 – AUTOMATED SYSTEMS SIGNS MOU WITH ALIBABA CLOUD; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ALIBABA UNIT ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank borrows $8 billion using its Alibaba stake – Bbg; 05/04/2018 – In a drastic move, US retailer refuses Alibaba’s mobile payments at nearly 90 stores in China

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 26,619 shares to 156,275 shares, valued at $36.79B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 112,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,337 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Auxier Asset Management holds 4.47% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 87,999 shares. Cutter & Com Brokerage Inc holds 0.07% or 987 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4,904 shares. Acg Wealth has invested 0.76% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Camarda Finance Advsrs Limited Company stated it has 0.01% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Kbc Grp Nv holds 468,430 shares. Goelzer Invest reported 16,191 shares. Schroder Inv reported 1.80M shares. South Texas Money owns 0.04% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 3,753 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 209,956 shares. First Citizens Commercial Bank Tru holds 0.99% or 35,919 shares. American Research & Communication owns 150 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.65% or 267,220 shares. Inv Management Of Virginia Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.22% or 3,712 shares in its portfolio. Blue Chip Prns holds 512 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million.