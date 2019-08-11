Westend Advisors Boosted Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stake By $2.00 Billion; Pinnacle Financial Partners Has 0.99 Sentiment

Westend Advisors Llc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) stake by 6.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westend Advisors Llc acquired 19,782 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Westend Advisors Llc holds 341,501 shares with $34.57B value, up from 321,719 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co. now has $350.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.74M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/04/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference May 8; 30/05/2018 – Ceridian to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Leaders Forum; 24/05/2018 – JPMORGAN EXPANDS OIL & GAS PRACTICE WITH MORGAN STANLEY HIRES; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms 8 JPMorgan Chase Comm Mtg Sec Tr 2015-MAR7 Rtgs; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking; 13/04/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer was particularly impressed with the J.P. Morgan’s return on equity, which came in at 15 percent in the first quarter; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – Presidio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – JPMorgan Quants Develop Model for Socially Responsible Investing; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Fall 30% This Year, JP Morgan Leads

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 111 institutional investors opened new or increased holdings, while 112 sold and trimmed equity positions in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 59.12 million shares, down from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 6 to 6 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 93 Increased: 77 New Position: 34.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase has $140 highest and $116 lowest target. $130’s average target is 18.46% above currents $109.74 stock price. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 15. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 14. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.49% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wunderlich Cap Managemnt holds 22,494 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. Amg Trust Savings Bank reported 0.35% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 215,001 are held by Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Lc. Citigroup accumulated 3.62M shares. First Republic Inv Management accumulated 2.14M shares or 1.13% of the stock. Strategic Services Incorporated holds 82,457 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 1.24% or 1.79M shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gabelli Funds Lc has invested 0.45% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corporation has 26,561 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corporation reported 208,620 shares stake. Stoneridge Invest Ltd Liability holds 2.67% or 89,583 shares in its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Limited Com reported 114,650 shares stake. 4,143 are owned by First Bancshares Of Hutchinson.

Westend Advisors Llc decreased Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV) stake by 11 shares to 352 valued at $58.68M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Ttl Wrld Stk Indx (VT) stake by 60,776 shares and now owns 3 shares. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L also bought $2.00 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.31 billion. The firm accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It has a 11.26 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include commercial loans, such as equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans secured by real estate; and loans to individuals consisting of secured and unsecured installment and term loans and lines of credit, residential first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $55.95. About 219,510 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents; 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10; 11/04/2018 – Pinnacle Adds 10 Revenue Producers in the Carolinas and Virginia During 1Q 2018; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c; 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.36M for 10.52 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.31 million activity.