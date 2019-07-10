Westend Advisors Boosted By $2.79 Billion Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position; Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Omnicom Group had 6 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of OMC in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 13 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Citigroup. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. See Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) latest ratings:

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $85 New Target: $88 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $76 New Target: $84 Upgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

14/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $82 New Target: $83 Maintain

13/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $84 New Target: $83 Maintain

Westend Advisors Llc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) stake by 8.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westend Advisors Llc acquired 11,286 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH)’s stock declined 10.51%. The Westend Advisors Llc holds 142,765 shares with $35.30B value, up from 131,479 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc. now has $233.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $246. About 2.41 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – CO’S UNIT & ITS UNIT ARE DEFENDANTS IN A LAWSUIT INITIALLY FILED ON JULY 1, 2016 BY 3 AFFILIATES OF UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Grows Abroad as U.S. Insurance Business Is Flat; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN KEEPING REBATES INSURER GETS ON DRUGS; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 13/03/2018 – United Health Products Receives CE Mark Approval for HemoStyp®; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – LARRY RENFRO TO LEAD ENTERPRISEWIDE GROWTH EFFORTS, OPTUM VENTURES INVESTMENT FUNDS; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Wichmann Succeeded Hemsley as Chief Executive Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold Omnicom Group Inc. shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas owns 600 shares. Texas Yale Capital has invested 0.02% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has 0.04% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Ameritas Investment Prtn Incorporated stated it has 4,138 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 31,728 shares. Hennessy Advsr holds 0.12% or 35,700 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 41,951 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 1.29M shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Communications Ltd Liability invested 0.04% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Lingohr And Partner Asset Gmbh holds 0.92% or 12,197 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.04% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Dupont Capital Corp holds 0% or 1,699 shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 31 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of accumulated 42,582 shares.

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Like Omnicom Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:OMC) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Omnicom Wins Holding Company of the Year at the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity – PRNewswire” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Publicis takes on rivals and consultants with Epsilon purchase – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company has market cap of $18.55 billion. The firm offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, or CRM, public relations, and specialty communications. It has a 14.35 P/E ratio. The Company’s services comprise advertising, brand consultancy, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, environmental design, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare communications, and instore design services.

The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $84.25. About 1.28 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM GROUP: OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Forms Brand Consulting Group; 24/05/2018 – Publicis starts test phase of “Marcel” internal network aimed at performance boost; 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Grows, Despite Continuing Client Pressures; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with Isobel Coney; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom’s GSD&M ldea City wins $741 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom Health Group Acquires Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business In Japan, Rebrands As EMC K.K; 23/05/2018 – London Exchange: PRESS: WPP Loses USD400 Million HSBC Account To Omnicom – FT; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom Wins $741 Million U.S. Air Force Contract

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. $3.08 million worth of stock was sold by BURKE RICHARD T on Wednesday, January 23. On Tuesday, January 22 the insider BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold $1.33M. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64 million. 6,430 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Among 6 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. UnitedHealth Group had 15 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Tuesday, March 12. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why UnitedHealth Shares May Keep Moving Higher From Here – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Executives on the move at UnitedHealth Group – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.