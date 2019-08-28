Westend Advisors Boosted Biogen (BIIB) Holding by $383.17 Million as Valuation Rose; Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Has Upped Its Abbvie (ABBV) Holding

Westend Advisors Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (BIIB) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc bought 1,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 109,859 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.97 billion, up from 108,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $221.07. About 1.34M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN, NEURIMMUNE OPTION EXERCISE FOR ALZHEIMER’S TREATMENT; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s New High-Priced Drug Falls Short in Quarter; 17/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: Biogen, Shire called out by @US_FDA for `gaming’ generic access rule; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05; 30/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Biogen escapes a compulsory license; could Ambien cause racist tweeting?; 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen and the badly needed gene therapy acquisition that got away; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SHR $5.54; 20/04/2018 – So $BIIB called recent M&A multiples “frothy”… $AVXS $JUNO $KITE; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q ADJ EPS $6.05, EST. $5.92

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 5,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 30,109 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, up from 24,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $66.07. About 5.98 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WILL NOT SEEK ACCELERATED APPROVAL FOR ROVA-T IN THIRD-LINE RELAPSED/REFRACTORY SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie and Rice University establish K.C. Nicolaou Research Accelerator to advance therapies in oncology; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 24/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie to Commence Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Common Stk; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Says Phase 3 Trial Results for Imfinzi Antibody Delayed; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Monotherapy Wasn’t Powered for Statistical Significance

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgar Lomax Communications Va has invested 1.75% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 94,484 are owned by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma. Weiss Multi invested in 5,000 shares. The California-based Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability Co has invested 0.18% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Osborne Prtnrs Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.49% or 31,360 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 18,712 shares. Moreover, Security National has 0.77% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First Bancorp Of Mount Dora Tru holds 57,552 shares or 2.04% of its portfolio. Trust Of Virginia Va invested in 12,894 shares. Dillon Inc invested in 1.3% or 49,546 shares. Strategic Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 7,194 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Fayerweather Charles stated it has 0.74% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). California-based Cap World Investors has invested 0.35% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Loomis Sayles LP holds 64,645 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public holds 0.21% or 78,855 shares in its portfolio.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Us Reit Etf (FTY) by 17,750 shares to 116 shares, valued at $6,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,250 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $13.96 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S had bought 10,000 shares worth $663,500 on Tuesday, July 30. 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan also bought $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 78,690 shares to 352,181 shares, valued at $36.57 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ttl Wrld Stk Indx (VT) by 60,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Grp Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,342 were accumulated by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Lc. 1.05 million were reported by D E Shaw And Incorporated. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 581,856 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Cadence Management Llc stated it has 950 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cls Invs Ltd Company invested in 0% or 228 shares. Ameritas Inv Inc invested in 14,013 shares. Global Endowment Mgmt LP stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Mckinley Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com Delaware has 0% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Acadian Asset Limited Liability has invested 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Sarissa Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 18.67% or 524,658 shares. Peoples Financial Svcs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation has 0.02% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Citizens & Northern holds 0.41% or 3,092 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).