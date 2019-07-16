Westell Technologies Inc. (WSTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) and Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westell Technologies Inc. 2 0.66 N/A -0.27 0.00 Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 2 0.63 N/A 0.00 1470.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westell Technologies Inc. 0.00% -8.3% -7.2% Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0.00% -5.5% -3.9%

Volatility & Risk

Westell Technologies Inc. has a 1.2 beta, while its volatility is 20.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Wireless Telecom Group Inc. has a 0.47 beta and it is 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Westell Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7 and 5.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Wireless Telecom Group Inc. are 1.9 and 1.3 respectively. Westell Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Westell Technologies Inc. and Wireless Telecom Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.2% and 26.2% respectively. Insiders owned 2.7% of Westell Technologies Inc. shares. Comparatively, Wireless Telecom Group Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westell Technologies Inc. -3.21% -6.05% -6.05% 4.12% -31.87% 6.88% Wireless Telecom Group Inc. -1.34% 0% -15.52% -22.63% -37.18% -16.95%

For the past year Westell Technologies Inc. has 6.88% stronger performance while Wireless Telecom Group Inc. has -16.95% weaker performance.

Westell Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc., designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS). The IBW segment offers distributed antenna systems conditioners; repeaters; battery backup units; and system components and antennas, including couplers, duplexers, splitters, filters, and tappers for commercial and public safety in-building wireless systems. The ISMS segment provides a suite of remote units, which provide machine-to-machine communications that enable operators to remotely monitor, manage, and control site infrastructure and support systems. The CNS segment provides a range of outdoor network infrastructure, such as integrated cabinets, power distribution products, copper and fiber connectivity panels, T1 network interface units, and tower mounted amplifiers. The company serves wireless and wireline service providers, multiple systems operators, Internet service providers, systems integrators, neutral host operators, and distributors through field sales organization, distributors, and partners. Westell Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures radio frequency (RF) and microwave-based products for wireless and advanced communications industries in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Network Solutions, and Test and Measurement. It designs and manufactures a range of RF passive components and integrated subsystems for signal conditioning and distribution in the wireless infrastructure markets, such as distributed antenna systems (DAS), in-building wireless solutions industry, radio base-station market, and medical equipment sector. The companyÂ’s RF passive components and integrated subsystems include neutral host DAS and co-siting combiner solutions, hybrid couplers and hybrid matrices, cross band couplers, attenuators, RF terminations, RF power splitters, and diplexers, as well as RF combiners and broadband combiner trays for in-building DAS deployments. It also offers electronic test and measurement equipment, including power meters, voltmeters, audio and modulation meters, portable passive intermodulation test equipment for field-based testing of cellular transmission signals, and accessory products. In addition, the company provides noise components and instruments that are used as a method to provide wide band signals for telecommunication and defense applications; and as a stable reference standard for instruments and systems, including radar and satellite communications. The company markets its products under the Boonton, Microlab, and Noisecom brands through its in-house sales people, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors worldwide. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.