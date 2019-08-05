Westell Technologies Inc. (WSTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC)

Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westell Technologies Inc. 2 0.64 N/A -0.72 0.00 B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 3 0.35 N/A 0.26 10.91

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Westell Technologies Inc. and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westell Technologies Inc. 0.00% -23.5% -20.3% B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 0.00% 8.1% 4.5%

Risk and Volatility

Westell Technologies Inc. has a beta of 1.19 and its 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Liquidity

Westell Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. On the competitive side is, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Westell Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Westell Technologies Inc. and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.7% and 4.2%. Insiders held roughly 2.7% of Westell Technologies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. has 24.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westell Technologies Inc. 0.56% 3.43% -15.42% -19.56% -33.21% -4.23% B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 4.73% 2.31% 10.77% 17.07% 15.66% 32.72%

For the past year Westell Technologies Inc. has -4.23% weaker performance while B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. has 32.72% stronger performance.

Summary

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Westell Technologies Inc.

Westell Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc., designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS). The IBW segment offers distributed antenna systems conditioners; repeaters; battery backup units; and system components and antennas, including couplers, duplexers, splitters, filters, and tappers for commercial and public safety in-building wireless systems. The ISMS segment provides a suite of remote units, which provide machine-to-machine communications that enable operators to remotely monitor, manage, and control site infrastructure and support systems. The CNS segment provides a range of outdoor network infrastructure, such as integrated cabinets, power distribution products, copper and fiber connectivity panels, T1 network interface units, and tower mounted amplifiers. The company serves wireless and wireline service providers, multiple systems operators, Internet service providers, systems integrators, neutral host operators, and distributors through field sales organization, distributors, and partners. Westell Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and (RFID) and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers. This division also provides inventory and quality control management of components entering production lines; and inventory management services for ongoing projects. The RFID and Mobile Solutions division offers hardware products, such as thermal and barcode printers; RFID and barcode scanners and readers; wireless, mobile, and forklift terminals; wireless infrastructure; active and passive RFID tags; ribbons, labels, and tags; and RFID system for libraries. It also develops LIVESTOCK, a software application that enables livestock operators to manage, track, support, and plan day-to-day tasks; CarID, a solution to identify and track vehicles for transportation-related settings; Warehouse Management System, a data collection solution for logistics management in stores and warehouses; and Mfgr., a production line tracking solution for manufacturing companies. In addition, this division provides site surveys, business requirements analysis, system design and configuration, implementation, testing, deployment, and workforce training services; maintenance and repair services for data collection equipment, as well as warehouse and on-site service plans; on-site inventory count services in various fields; and asset tagging and counting services for corporate and governmental entities. The company markets its products through direct sales and sales agents, as well as through distributors. B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rishon LeZion, Israel.