The stock of Westell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.29 target or 6.00% below today’s $1.37 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $21.32M company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $1.29 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.28 million less. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.37. About 7,261 shares traded. Westell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) has declined 33.21% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical WSTL News: 25/04/2018 – George Wakileh joins Westell as Vice President, Global Business Development and M&A; 09/05/2018 – WESTELL TECHNOLOGIES – KIRK BRANNOCK WILL RETAIN ROLE OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: Stephen John Named President, CEO of Westell Technologies; 25/04/2018 – RadioResource: Wakileh Joins Westell as VP; 23/05/2018 – Westell 4Q Adj EPS 3c; 25/04/2018 – George Wakileh Joins Westell as Vice Pres, Global Business Development and M&A; 09/05/2018 – Westell Names Alfred John President, CEO; 14/05/2018 – Westell’s CNS Business Unit Expands its Power Distribution Product Line with Next Generation Fuse Panels; 23/05/2018 – WESTELL TECHNOLOGIES INC QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 23/05/2018 – WESTELL TECHNOLOGIES INC QUARTERLY TOTAL REVENUE $11.1 MLN VS $15.4 MLN

B& M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL SA ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:BMRPF) had a decrease of 17.41% in short interest. BMRPF’s SI was 349,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 17.41% from 423,300 shares previously. With 62,900 avg volume, 6 days are for B& M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL SA ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:BMRPF)’s short sellers to cover BMRPF’s short positions. It closed at $4.3919 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

B&M European Value Retail S.A. operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company has market cap of $4.22 billion. The Company’s stores offer products in various categories, such as home furnishings and adornments, electricals, toys, clothing and footwear products, household goods, toiletries, foods, confectioneries, soft drinks, alcohol, Halloween and Christmas goods, giftware, stationery and crafts, pet care products, DIY and decorating products, and travel accessories, as well as gardening, outdoor, and leisure products. It has a 15.74 P/E ratio. The firm operates approximately 537 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 75 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

