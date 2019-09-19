Westell Technologies, Inc. (WSTL) Reaches $1.33 52 Week Low; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering NovoCure Limited (NVCR)

The stock of Westell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.23 target or 8.00% below today’s $1.33 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $21.04M company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. If the $1.23 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.68M less. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.0163 during the last trading session, reaching $1.3337. About 4,135 shares traded. Westell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) has declined 33.21% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical WSTL News: 23/05/2018 – WESTELL TECHNOLOGIES INC QUARTERLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03; 09/05/2018 – Westell Names Alfred John President, CEO; 14/05/2018 – Westell’s CNS Business Unit Expands its Power Distribution Product Line with Next Generation Fuse Panels; 09/05/2018 – WESTELL TECHNOLOGIES – KIRK BRANNOCK WILL RETAIN ROLE OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 23/05/2018 – Westell 4Q Adj EPS 3c; 23/05/2018 – Westell 4Q Rev $11.1M; 09/05/2018 – Westell: Interim President, CEO Kirk Brannock Remains Chairman; 09/05/2018 – ALFRED JOHN TO JOIN WESTELL TECHNOLOGIES AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 25/04/2018 – RadioResource: Wakileh Joins Westell as VP; 23/05/2018 – WESTELL TECHNOLOGIES INC QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.06

Among 3 analysts covering NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NovoCure has $9100 highest and $50 lowest target. $73.75’s average target is -8.12% below currents $80.27 stock price. NovoCure had 9 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, July 26. The stock of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Mizuho. See NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) latest ratings:

29/07/2019 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/07/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy Old Target: $63.0000 New Target: $91.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $61.0000 New Target: $79.0000 Downgrade

26/07/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

28/06/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Outperform New Target: $75.0000 Initiates Coverage On

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold New Target: $50 Initiates Coverage On

The stock increased 1.08% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $80.27. About 276,678 shares traded. NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) has risen 149.16% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 149.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NVCR News: 10/04/2018 – Novocure at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – NOVOCURE LTD – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.23; 17/04/2018 – NOVOCURE LTD – FINAL STELLAR DATA EXCEEDED RESULTS OF INTERIM ANALYSIS FOR ALL EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 17/04/2018 – Novocure Plans to Submit Humanitarian Device Exemption Application to FDA for Approval; 26/04/2018 – Novocure 1Q Rev $52.1M; 20/03/2018 – NOVOCURE – NCCN UPDATED CLINICAL PRACTICE GUIDELINES TO RECOMMEND OPTUNE IN COMBINATION WITH TEMOZOLOMIDE AS CATEGORY 1 TREATMENT FOR NEWLY DIAGNOSED GBM; 08/05/2018 – Novocure at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 Novocure Announces 35 Presentations on Tumor Treating Fields at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 20/03/2018 – NCCN Guidelines Recommend Optune in Combination with Temozolomide as a Category 1 Treatment for Newly Diagnosed Glioblastoma; 17/04/2018 – Novocure Reports Positive Top-line Results from STELLAR Phase 2 Pilot Trial in Mesothelioma

NovoCure Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has market cap of $7.88 billion. The firm markets its proprietary therapy, TTFields delivery system under the Optune name for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma brain cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in conducting clinical trials for the use of TTFields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and mesothelioma.