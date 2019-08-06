Westell Technologies Inc. (WSTL) and Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Comparing side by side

Both Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) and Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westell Technologies Inc. 2 0.64 N/A -0.72 0.00 Viavi Solutions Inc. 13 2.81 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 highlights Westell Technologies Inc. and Viavi Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) and Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westell Technologies Inc. 0.00% -23.5% -20.3% Viavi Solutions Inc. 0.00% -5% -1.9%

Risk & Volatility

Westell Technologies Inc. has a beta of 1.19 and its 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Viavi Solutions Inc.’s 1.03 beta is the reason why it is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Westell Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. On the competitive side is, Viavi Solutions Inc. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 2.9 Quick Ratio. Westell Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Viavi Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Westell Technologies Inc. and Viavi Solutions Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Westell Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Viavi Solutions Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Viavi Solutions Inc. is $13, which is potential -4.34% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Westell Technologies Inc. and Viavi Solutions Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.7% and 92.8%. Insiders owned 2.7% of Westell Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Viavi Solutions Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westell Technologies Inc. 0.56% 3.43% -15.42% -19.56% -33.21% -4.23% Viavi Solutions Inc. 0.07% 4.94% 9.97% 34.96% 44.82% 45.97%

For the past year Westell Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Viavi Solutions Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Viavi Solutions Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Westell Technologies Inc.

Westell Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc., designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS). The IBW segment offers distributed antenna systems conditioners; repeaters; battery backup units; and system components and antennas, including couplers, duplexers, splitters, filters, and tappers for commercial and public safety in-building wireless systems. The ISMS segment provides a suite of remote units, which provide machine-to-machine communications that enable operators to remotely monitor, manage, and control site infrastructure and support systems. The CNS segment provides a range of outdoor network infrastructure, such as integrated cabinets, power distribution products, copper and fiber connectivity panels, T1 network interface units, and tower mounted amplifiers. The company serves wireless and wireline service providers, multiple systems operators, Internet service providers, systems integrators, neutral host operators, and distributors through field sales organization, distributors, and partners. Westell Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, and enterprises and their ecosystems worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects comprising project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The Service Enablement segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers and enterprises with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions comprise instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The Optical Security and Performance Products segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, government, industrial, automotive, and consumer electronic markets, including 3D sensing applications. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.