Westell Technologies Inc. (WSTL) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Communication Equipment company, Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.2% of Westell Technologies Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.92% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Westell Technologies Inc. has 2.7% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 11.23% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Westell Technologies Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westell Technologies Inc. 0.00% -8.30% -7.20% Industry Average 5.95% 37.09% 7.17%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Westell Technologies Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Westell Technologies Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 86.18M 1.45B 77.66

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Westell Technologies Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Westell Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.14 2.53 2.66

The potential upside of the rivals is 88.82%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Westell Technologies Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westell Technologies Inc. -3.21% -6.05% -6.05% 4.12% -31.87% 6.88% Industry Average 4.03% 14.75% 18.48% 20.76% 34.73% 31.70%

For the past year Westell Technologies Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Westell Technologies Inc. are 7 and 5.4. Competitively, Westell Technologies Inc.’s rivals have 3.41 and 2.72 for Current and Quick Ratio. Westell Technologies Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Westell Technologies Inc.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

Westell Technologies Inc. has a beta of 1.2 and its 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Westell Technologies Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.10 which is 9.93% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Westell Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Westell Technologies Inc.’s peers beat Westell Technologies Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Westell Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc., designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS). The IBW segment offers distributed antenna systems conditioners; repeaters; battery backup units; and system components and antennas, including couplers, duplexers, splitters, filters, and tappers for commercial and public safety in-building wireless systems. The ISMS segment provides a suite of remote units, which provide machine-to-machine communications that enable operators to remotely monitor, manage, and control site infrastructure and support systems. The CNS segment provides a range of outdoor network infrastructure, such as integrated cabinets, power distribution products, copper and fiber connectivity panels, T1 network interface units, and tower mounted amplifiers. The company serves wireless and wireline service providers, multiple systems operators, Internet service providers, systems integrators, neutral host operators, and distributors through field sales organization, distributors, and partners. Westell Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.