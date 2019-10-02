Westell Technologies Inc. (WSTL) and Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (:) Comparison side by side

Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) and Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (:) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westell Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 9.54M -0.72 0.00 Internet Initiative Japan Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Westell Technologies Inc. and Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westell Technologies Inc. 679,051,889.81% -23.5% -20.3% Internet Initiative Japan Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.7% of Westell Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.52% of Internet Initiative Japan Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.7% of Westell Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westell Technologies Inc. 0.56% 3.43% -15.42% -19.56% -33.21% -4.23% Internet Initiative Japan Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Westell Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc., designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS). The IBW segment offers distributed antenna systems conditioners; repeaters; battery backup units; and system components and antennas, including couplers, duplexers, splitters, filters, and tappers for commercial and public safety in-building wireless systems. The ISMS segment provides a suite of remote units, which provide machine-to-machine communications that enable operators to remotely monitor, manage, and control site infrastructure and support systems. The CNS segment provides a range of outdoor network infrastructure, such as integrated cabinets, power distribution products, copper and fiber connectivity panels, T1 network interface units, and tower mounted amplifiers. The company serves wireless and wireline service providers, multiple systems operators, Internet service providers, systems integrators, neutral host operators, and distributors through field sales organization, distributors, and partners. Westell Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.