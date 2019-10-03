Westell Technologies Inc. (WSTL) and EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) Contrasting side by side

Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) and EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westell Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 9.54M -0.72 0.00 EchoStar Corporation 36 5.70 47.42M -0.06 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Westell Technologies Inc. and EchoStar Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westell Technologies Inc. 684,656,236.54% -23.5% -20.3% EchoStar Corporation 130,777,716.49% -0.1% -0.1%

Risk & Volatility

Westell Technologies Inc. has a 1.19 beta, while its volatility is 19.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. EchoStar Corporation has a 0.75 beta and it is 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Westell Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. On the competitive side is, EchoStar Corporation which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 2.7 Quick Ratio. Westell Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to EchoStar Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Westell Technologies Inc. and EchoStar Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Westell Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 EchoStar Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

EchoStar Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $61 average target price and a 61.38% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.7% of Westell Technologies Inc. shares and 96.4% of EchoStar Corporation shares. 2.7% are Westell Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.6% of EchoStar Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westell Technologies Inc. 0.56% 3.43% -15.42% -19.56% -33.21% -4.23% EchoStar Corporation -1.11% 2.2% 13.8% 13.94% 2.22% 23.97%

For the past year Westell Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while EchoStar Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors EchoStar Corporation beats Westell Technologies Inc.

Westell Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc., designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS). The IBW segment offers distributed antenna systems conditioners; repeaters; battery backup units; and system components and antennas, including couplers, duplexers, splitters, filters, and tappers for commercial and public safety in-building wireless systems. The ISMS segment provides a suite of remote units, which provide machine-to-machine communications that enable operators to remotely monitor, manage, and control site infrastructure and support systems. The CNS segment provides a range of outdoor network infrastructure, such as integrated cabinets, power distribution products, copper and fiber connectivity panels, T1 network interface units, and tower mounted amplifiers. The company serves wireless and wireline service providers, multiple systems operators, Internet service providers, systems integrators, neutral host operators, and distributors through field sales organization, distributors, and partners. Westell Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

EchoStar Corporation offers satellite operations, video delivery solutions, digital set-top boxes, and broadband satellite technologies and services for home and small office customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Hughes, EchoStar Technologies, and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segment provides satellite broadband Internet access and satellite technologies to North American consumer market; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, and communications solutions to enterprise and government customers. This segment also offers managed services, equipment, and communications solutions to large enterprise customers for mobile satellite systems; designs, provides, and installs gateway and terminal equipment to customers for other satellite systems; and satellite ground segment systems and terminals to mobile system operators. The EchoStar Technologies segment designs, develops, and distributes high-definition and standard-definition digital set-top boxes, and related products and technologies, such as satellite dishes and remote controls for satellite TV service providers and telecommunication companies. This segment also offers digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission services, signal processing, conditional access management, and other services; and Slingbox units directly to consumers through retail outlets and online, as well as to the pay-TV operator markets. The EchoStar Satellite Services segment provides satellite services on a full-time and occasional-use basis primarily to DISH Network, Dish Mexico, the United States government service providers, Internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, programmers, and private enterprise customers through its 18 owned and leased in-orbit satellites. EchoStar Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.