Westell Technologies Inc. (WSTL) and Ability Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIL) Contrasting side by side

Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) and Ability Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIL) are both players in the Communication Equipment sector.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westell Technologies Inc. 2 0.56 N/A -0.72 0.00 Ability Inc. 1 9.10 N/A -3.67 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Westell Technologies Inc. and Ability Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Westell Technologies Inc. and Ability Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westell Technologies Inc. 0.00% -23.5% -20.3% Ability Inc. 0.00% 473.4% -52.1%

Volatility & Risk

Westell Technologies Inc. is 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.19. Competitively, Ability Inc. is 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.31 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Westell Technologies Inc. are 6.2 and 4.8. Competitively, Ability Inc. has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Westell Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ability Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.7% of Westell Technologies Inc. shares and 7% of Ability Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.7% of Westell Technologies Inc. shares. Comparatively, 33.19% are Ability Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westell Technologies Inc. 0.56% 3.43% -15.42% -19.56% -33.21% -4.23% Ability Inc. -8.24% -15.42% -42.22% -61.39% -74.43% -58.95%

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Westell Technologies Inc. beats Ability Inc.

Westell Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc., designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS). The IBW segment offers distributed antenna systems conditioners; repeaters; battery backup units; and system components and antennas, including couplers, duplexers, splitters, filters, and tappers for commercial and public safety in-building wireless systems. The ISMS segment provides a suite of remote units, which provide machine-to-machine communications that enable operators to remotely monitor, manage, and control site infrastructure and support systems. The CNS segment provides a range of outdoor network infrastructure, such as integrated cabinets, power distribution products, copper and fiber connectivity panels, T1 network interface units, and tower mounted amplifiers. The company serves wireless and wireline service providers, multiple systems operators, Internet service providers, systems integrators, neutral host operators, and distributors through field sales organization, distributors, and partners. Westell Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

Ability Inc. provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications. The company offers strategic and tactical cellular interception systems for intercepting mobile phone traffic and tracking mobile phone users; and satellite interception systems. It also provides geolocation systems to geographically target mobile phones; and cyber solutions that enable the user to extract and view information from mobile phones. Ability Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.