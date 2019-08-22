Westchester Capital Management Upped The Blackstone Group L.P. (Put) (BX) Stake by $5.10 Million; Share Price Rose; Ptc (PTC) Stock Value Declined While Shannon River Fund Management Trimmed Stake by $5.26 Million

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in The Blackstone Group L.P. (Put) (BX) by 54.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 150,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 425,700 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.89 million, up from 275,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Blackstone Group L.P. (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $49.46. About 5.20M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 01/05/2018 – MO Tecnologias Enters Into An Agreement With Blackstone Merchant Services To Offer MCA In The USA; 14/03/2018 – SCHWARZMAN: CIC’S INVESTMENT IN BX LASTED LONGER THAN EXPECTED; 27/05/2018 – Investa Office Fund Gets Takeover Offer from Blackstone; 18/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE SPOKESWOMAN COULD NOT BE REACHED FOR COMMENT; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Economic EPS 65c; 29/03/2018 – PURE INDUSTRIAL GETS COURT APPROVAL FOR PURCHASE BY BLACKSTONE; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO PRESERVES TCEC’S RIGHT TO SERVE RETAIL ELECTRIC LOAD IN ITS SERVICE AREA; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Is Abandoning Merger Agreement With Blackstone’s Rhodia Acetow Business; 30/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE BUYS CIRSA; NO TERMS; 03/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GATHERS $1.75 BILLION FOR INFRASTRUCTURE SECONDARIES

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 15.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 57,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The hedge fund held 304,523 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.07M, down from 361,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $67.92. About 1.37M shares traded or 7.78% up from the average. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 16/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $80; 24/05/2018 – PTC Named a Visionary in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. 2Q ADJ REV $308.2M, EST. $302.9M; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 39.3B RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q REV. 40.1B RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 643.7M RUPEES, EST. 667.0M; 14/03/2018 – LOSSES FROM NEW SECURED BAD LOANS SHOULD BE FULLY COVERED WITHIN 8 YEARS, COVERAGE TO RISE FROM 5 PCT IN FIRST YEAR TO 27.5 PTC IN FOURTH YEAR TO 75 PCT IN SEVENTH YEAR -EU; 08/05/2018 – LiveWorx 18 to Showcase Tech Industry Luminaries; 08/03/2018 – Staples Solutions Goes Live with PTC’s Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Solution; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 39.25 BLN RUPEES VS 31.59 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments Company owns 59,102 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 5,000 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Kornitzer Capital Inc Ks stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Moreover, Cap Serv Of America Incorporated has 2.61% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 176,921 shares. California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Psagot Inv House Ltd stated it has 1,011 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Limited accumulated 30,300 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Lc holds 0% or 27 shares in its portfolio. Oak Ridge Invests Lc has 5,979 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Broadview Advisors Limited Liability holds 1.93% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 76,794 shares. Westwood Mgmt Il stated it has 224,675 shares or 2.81% of all its holdings. Addison Communications, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,417 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Logan holds 0.05% or 8,225 shares.

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $37.97M for 51.45 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $573.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 263,057 shares to 511,650 shares, valued at $31.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smartsheet Inc by 27,352 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PTC Named Product Leader in PLM for Digital Transformation in Discrete Manufacturing by Frost & Sullivan – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019, also Business.Financialpost.com with their article: “IDC MarketScape Recognizes PTC as a Global Industrial IoT Platform Leader – Financial Post” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is PTC Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTC) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PTC Inc.: Avoid – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Finance has invested 1.21% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 0.03% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 744,866 shares. Citigroup reported 892,232 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 0.52% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 84,108 shares. Blair William Company Il holds 0.08% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 354,070 shares. M&T National Bank stated it has 112,631 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Capital Investment Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 0.03% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Guardian Tru Comm holds 0% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 3,085 shares. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma holds 0.19% or 13.00 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Markel Corp has 0.69% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Advisory Rech Incorporated accumulated 20,020 shares. Pittenger & Anderson holds 2,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Perkins Coie holds 0% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 223 shares. Compton Cap Ri holds 76,599 shares.

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44B and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 469,198 shares to 378,902 shares, valued at $42.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 485,979 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Blackstone Hires Ram Jagannath as a Senior Managing Director for Growth Equity Investing – Business Wire” on August 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Blackstone Hires Limin Wang as a Managing Director in Quantitative Research – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BC Partners confirms investment by Blackstone – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alibaba, Baidu, Blackstone, Comerica, Dollar Tree, GlycoMimetics, IBM, KKR, Target, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Dropbox, Occidental Petroleum And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.