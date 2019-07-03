Westchester Capital Management Upped The Blackstone Group L.P. (Put) (BX) Position By $5.10 Million; Hormel Foods (HRL) Covered By 0 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hormel Foods had 13 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 27. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 24 report. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. Stephens initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 4 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of HRL in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. See Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) latest ratings:

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased The Blackstone Group L.P. (Put) (BX) stake by 54.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westchester Capital Management Llc acquired 150,100 shares as The Blackstone Group L.P. (Put) (BX)’s stock rose 17.20%. The Westchester Capital Management Llc holds 425,700 shares with $14.89M value, up from 275,600 last quarter. The Blackstone Group L.P. (Put) now has $56.80B valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.48. About 5.37 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 18/05/2018 – Blackstone Exits Hilton, Earning $14 Billion After 11-Year Saga; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – AS PART OF BOARD’S REVIEW, CO AND ITS ADVISORS CONTACTED 20 POTENTIAL BUYERS; 30/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S SCHWARZMAN SPEAKS AT THE BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE: LIVE; 18/05/2018 – Blackstone exits Hilton after 11 years; 13/03/2018 – KKR Is Said to Mull $2.8 Billion Sale of U.K.’s Cognita Schools; 30/04/2018 – Blackstone push into subprime car loans; 16/04/2018 – Blackstone to embark on $4.6bn corporate shopping spree in Japan; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE 1Q NET INFLOWS $18.2B; 20/05/2018 – Blackstone-Backed GEMS Plans to Invest in Egypt Schools With EFG; 12/03/2018 – Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Acquires $1.8B Canyon Industrial Portfolio

The stock increased 1.38% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $41.77. About 1.18M shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 9.65% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE NET SALES DOWN 1%; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Full Yr Effective Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Between 17.5% and 19.5%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED AT $1.81 TO $1.95 PER SHARE; 05/04/2018 – The Makers of Hormel® Natural Choice® Deli Meats Announce New National Ad Featuring Comedic Actress Judy Greer; 07/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Ranked No. 16 on 2018 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY INTERNATIONAL & OTHER NET SALES UP 22%; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Smaller US pork operators will bear the brunt of potential Chinese pork tariffs; 26/05/2018 – USDA: Hormel Foods Products May Be Contaminated With Foreign Matter; 31/05/2018 – Precooked Bacon Pioneer Takes on Hormel by Adding Patent Fight

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold Hormel Foods Corporation shares while 148 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 0.15% less from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc accumulated 11,598 shares or 0% of the stock. 304 are owned by Sandy Spring Bancorp. Cookson Peirce & Communication Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 192,135 shares. 63,566 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corp. Cornerstone owns 7,475 shares. Raub Brock Capital Ltd Partnership invested 4.48% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). 400 were accumulated by Whittier Trust. 42,039 are held by King Luther Capital. Creative Planning invested in 0.03% or 183,765 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 440,075 shares. Savant Limited Liability Co reported 7,425 shares. Qs Ltd Co holds 0.01% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) or 22,430 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De accumulated 941,777 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 0.09% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) or 52,200 shares.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products worldwide. The company has market cap of $22.46 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It has a 22.95 P/E ratio. It provides various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, stews, chilies, hash, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, peanut butter, and other products.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $243,936 activity. $243,936 worth of stock was sold by Murano Elsa A on Tuesday, January 8.

Among 2 analysts covering Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Blackstone Group had 8 analyst reports since January 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 5 with “Overweight”. Oppenheimer initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, January 4.