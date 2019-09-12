Westchester Capital Management Upped Its Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Position by $20.31 Million as Stock Value Rose; Healthcare Value Capital Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Healthcare Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcare Value Capital Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The hedge fund held 70,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.73M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcare Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $68.08. About 8.72M shares traded or 41.25% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD STILL SEES FY PRODUCT SALES $20.00B TO $21.00B; 06/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 RESPONSE AT WEEK 16; 12/03/2018 – The latest in a series of high-level R&D exits– Gilead R&D chief Norbert Bischofberger is leaving in surprise exit, CEO revamps top science jobs $GILD; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – IN TRIAL ONE OTHER PATIENT RECEIVING FILGOTINIB DEVELOPED HERPES ZOSTER; 29/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS REINSTATE RATING TO MARKET WEIGHT; 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Adds Valeant, Exits pSivida, Buys More Gilead

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc. (WCG) by 80.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 71,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 160,186 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.66 million, up from 88,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $272.32. About 438,544 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – DEAL IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON FINANCING, AND WELLCARE HAS SECURED $2.5 BLN IN COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Medical Benefits Ratios 84%; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q REV. $4.65B, EST. $4.62B; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30, EST. $9.820; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicaid Medical Benefits Ratios 86.3%; 07/05/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Tampa-based WellCare Health Plans, Inc. Corporate Counsel Joins Carlton Fields; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans to Buy Meridian Health Plan of Michigan for $2.5 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Wellcare at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – WellCare Elects Amy Compton-Phillips and Kathleen E. Walsh to Bd of Directors; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks – source [23:57 BST29 May 2018] [Proprietary] []

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tracking John Paulson’s Paulson & Company Portfolio – Q2 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Rally Continues As Trade Talks Set – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Tampa Bay area stocks take a hit as Treasury note drops below two-year rate – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “WellCare Sponsors Support School Meal Kick-Off Event to Address Food Insecurity in Wake County – PRNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Federal judge allows CVS-Aetna merger, a vital part of WellCareâ€™s agreement – Tampa Bay Business Journal” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa invested 0.05% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 4,100 shares. Water Island Cap Llc invested in 3.68% or 276,698 shares. Pitcairn reported 0.03% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Corvex Mgmt LP reported 0.54% stake. Parkside Fin National Bank reported 38 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 6,714 shares. The Maryland-based Hussman Strategic Advsrs has invested 0.4% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.02% or 6,029 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The invested in 0.02% or 46,695 shares. D E Shaw And accumulated 36,609 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 87,355 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Maryland-based Chevy Chase Tru Holding has invested 0.05% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Hartford Invest Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 5,645 shares. Evergreen Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,265 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44 billion and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (Put) (NYSE:MGM) by 207,100 shares to 247,200 shares, valued at $7.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (Put) (NASDAQ:CZR) by 946,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,300 shares, and cut its stake in Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA).

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Sep 4, 2019 : CSX, INTC, MBB, LX, QQQ, GILD – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NASDAQ: GILD Investor Notice: Lawsuit by Consumers against Gilead Sciences, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gilead (GILD) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AXDX, GILD, MDB – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Healthcare Value Capital Llc, which manages about $53.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyme Technologies Inc (Call) by 2.08M shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $122,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.