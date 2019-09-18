Westchester Capital Management Upped Its Becton Dickinson & Company (BDX) Holding; Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) Sentiment Is 1

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.01, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 67 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 67 cut down and sold their equity positions in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust. The investment managers in our database now hold: 50.76 million shares, up from 50.54 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 53 Increased: 42 New Position: 25.

Westchester Capital Management Inc increased Becton Dickinson & Company (BDX) stake by 16.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Westchester Capital Management Inc acquired 6,068 shares as Becton Dickinson & Company (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Westchester Capital Management Inc holds 42,944 shares with $10.82 million value, up from 36,876 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Company now has $69.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $257.47. About 15,907 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018

The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.26. About 252,644 shares traded. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) has declined 42.61% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PEI News: 14/05/2018 – PREIT Redefines Shopper Experience with Robust Remerchandising and Beautification of DC Powerhouse Asset – MPG; 29/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate Facility Maturity Has Been Extended to 2023; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEI); 01/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate 1Q FFO 28c/Shr; 29/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate Modifies, Extends Two of Its $150 Million 5-Yr Term Loans; 03/05/2018 – PREIT Executes New Leases with Forever 21 Representing Portfolio Appeal to Quality Retail Brands; 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd; 28/03/2018 – PREIT Announces Ron Rubin Will Step Down From PREIT Board of Trustees; 18/04/2018 – PREIT – YEAR-TO-DATE COMPARABLE STORE SALES IN ITS PORTFOLIO WERE UP 8.2% THROUGH FEBRUARY; 29/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate Has No Material Debt Maturities Until 2021

Analysts await Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.35 per share. PEI’s profit will be $21.71M for 4.70 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality.

More notable recent Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PREIT CFO terminated – Philadelphia Business Journal” on September 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This REIT Stock Is a Screaming Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “This REIT Stock Is Struggling, but Its Top 2 Malls Are Thriving – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Fashion District Philadelphia Set to Open, Redefining The Future of Retail – PRNewswire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Will PREIT’s Worst Malls Die — or Will They Evolve? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Orinda Asset Management Llc holds 1.66% of its portfolio in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust for 190,000 shares. Presima Inc. owns 1.41 million shares or 1.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc has 0.63% invested in the company for 106,351 shares. The Alabama-based Zweig has invested 0.61% in the stock. Arrow Investment Advisors Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 64,675 shares.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $407.91 million. The firm manages owns, manages, develops, acquires, and leases mall and power and strip centers primarily in the Eastern United States. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides management, leasing, and development services to affiliate and third party property owners.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aspiriant Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 1,272 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Com holds 6,997 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Georgia-based Gw Henssler & Assocs Ltd has invested 0.24% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). St Johns Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 2,653 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 0.22% or 342,655 shares. Pnc Service Grp invested 0.08% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 1,066 shares. Proshare Advsr Lc has 404,631 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.24% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 50,561 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership owns 564 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc stated it has 1.05M shares. 10,508 were reported by First Hawaiian Bancorp. Paragon Mgmt owns 1,401 shares. Moreover, Coastline Trust has 0.79% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 21,668 shares. Saturna Capital Corporation reported 0.01% stake.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Community Clinics Receive Grant for Point-of-Care Diagnostics – GlobeNewswire” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BDX Preferred And Common Offer Stable Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Becton (NYSE:BDX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Becton has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $275.20’s average target is 6.89% above currents $257.47 stock price. Becton had 11 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, September 6. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $266 target in Monday, April 15 report.