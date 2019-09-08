Westchester Capital Management Trimmed The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Stake by $52.08 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Bradley Foster & Sargent Maintains Position in Eog Resources (EOG)

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 55.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 469,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 378,902 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07M, down from 848,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 4.09M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 29/05/2018 – Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 05/03/2018 – JAMES PITARO NAMED PRESIDENT OF ESPN & CO-CHAIR, DISNEY MEDIA N; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – SHAREHOLDERS REJECTED TWO SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS, ONE REGARDING LOBBYING DISCLOSURE, OTHER REGARDING CO’S PROXY ACCESS BYLAW; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 5,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 78,653 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49M, up from 73,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 3.79 million shares traded or 5.28% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.92B for 32.30 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44B and $2.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) by 985,761 shares to 3.35M shares, valued at $24.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc. (Put) by 531,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in L3 Technologies Inc..

