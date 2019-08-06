Westchester Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in The Walt Disney Company (DIS) by $52.08 Million; Mason Street Advisors Has Upped Position in The Coca (KO) by $406,870 as Share Value Rose

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in The Coca (KO) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 8,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 548,940 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.72M, up from 540,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in The Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $51.65. About 17.25 million shares traded or 39.92% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 02/04/2018 – KO US: Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini Tender Offer By TRC; 20/03/2018 – Monster, Coca-Cola Amend 2014 Transaction Agreement; 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES THE COCA-COLA CO. TO RATING ‘A+’ FROM ‘AA-‘; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola ends 125 teetotal years with a Japanese alcopop; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth 4%; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 16% Headwind From Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items in 2Q; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 10/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 55.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 469,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 378,902 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07 million, down from 848,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $138.3. About 10.44M shares traded or 19.83% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ESPN CHANNEL IN ROKU CHANNEL STORE; 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Cap accumulated 0.08% or 10,185 shares. Summit Secs Gru Ltd Com reported 0.33% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Pioneer Bancorp N A Or has 0.77% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.66% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Brave Asset has 0.62% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). First Hawaiian Financial Bank has 0.08% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 30,380 shares. Bronson Point Mgmt Llc holds 0.96% or 30,000 shares in its portfolio. Private Capital Advsr holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 18,000 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd reported 31,841 shares. Azimuth Mgmt invested in 140,289 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc reported 0.69% stake. Modera Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 0.12% stake. First Savings Bank invested in 20,439 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Fulton Bankshares Na invested in 113,914 shares. Diligent Investors Lc has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: LMT, GE, KO, T – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst Sees ‘Merit’ In Buying Coca-Cola And Pepsi, But Which Stock Has More Upside? – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Organic sales strong at Coca-Cola – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How Large Option Traders Are Reacting To The Interest Rate Cut – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8,830 shares to 335,476 shares, valued at $20.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,509 shares, and cut its stake in Dril (NYSE:DRQ).

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44 billion and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT) by 288,525 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $234.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLK) by 14,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 666,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (Put) (NYSE:CBS).