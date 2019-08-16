Westchester Capital Management Stake in Waste Management (WM) Has Cut by $348,140 as Market Valuation Rose; As Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Put) (REGN) Share Value Declined, Ws Management Lllp Has Increased Stake

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Put) (REGN) by 205.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 60,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 90,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.00 million, up from 29,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $293.11. About 523,470 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA; 16/05/2018 – DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) SHOWED POSITIVE PHASE 3 RESULTS IN; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Eylea Treats Visual Impairment From Macular Degeneration; 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS; 03/04/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC REGN.O – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION (MAA) FOR CEMIPLIMAB; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi’s Dupixent Drug Meets Endpoints for Atopic Dermatitis Treatment; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients; 16/05/2018 – REGN: TRIAL IN ADOLESCENTS W INADEQUATELY CONTROLLED DERMATITIS; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts to Pass on Savings to Eligible Patients From Participating Comml Health Plans

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 3,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 97,186 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, down from 100,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $118.2. About 1.32 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 491,624 shares to 2.34M shares, valued at $26.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 92,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 642,488 shares, and cut its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.11% or 6,500 shares in its portfolio. Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Wi invested 0.9% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Pnc Financial Ser Grp reported 33,110 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct holds 0.01% or 904 shares. The New Mexico-based Hanseatic Mngmt Svcs Inc has invested 0.6% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Boston Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.24% or 11,543 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Missouri-based Stifel has invested 0.05% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.07% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Millennium Management Limited Co invested in 33,768 shares. Bartlett & Limited holds 40 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Company Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 25 shares. United Automobile Association has invested 0.23% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 0.07% or 605,382 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited has 0.05% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 66,544 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,000 were reported by St Germain D J Com. North Star Inv Management Corporation owns 15,700 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Clean Yield Group owns 425 shares. Appleton Inc Ma has invested 0.06% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). The Hong Kong-based Fosun has invested 0.11% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Hilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Wells Fargo And Mn owns 5.89M shares. 1,506 were accumulated by Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp. Jcic Asset Mngmt accumulated 31 shares. Moreover, Daiwa Gru has 0.02% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 26,776 shares. Joel Isaacson And Ltd Co holds 2,458 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 417,705 shares. Twin Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.21% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). American Asset Mngmt holds 5,650 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. L S Inc owns 1.01% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 72,022 shares.