Westchester Capital Management Stake in Waste Management (WM) Cut by $348,140; Bluespruce Investments LP Has Boosted Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding by $40.44 Million; Shares Declined

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 25.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 231,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $197.30 million, up from 894,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $204.54. About 288,314 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adj EPS $1.90; 23/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to its Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES 2019 EPS ON COMPARABLE BASIS $9.40 – $9.70; 15/05/2018 – Cloud Constellation Corporation and Assured Communications Advisors International Aim for DoD Cloud Services; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ.B); 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 08/03/2018 – Seven Infor Solutions Named on the Constellation ShortList™ Portfolio; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q EPS $4.64; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION TO INVEST $900M IN MEXICO PLANT TO BOOST OUTPUT

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 3,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 97,186 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 100,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $119.79. About 392,354 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Lc holds 59 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Howland Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.17% or 12,205 shares. South Dakota Inv Council has 11,500 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Janney Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 0.51% or 55,856 shares. Nordea Mgmt Ab accumulated 0.04% or 105,170 shares. Lvw Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,356 shares. Prudential Inc has invested 0.05% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx accumulated 6,815 shares. Mackenzie Finance stated it has 0.43% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Com reported 26,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sequoia Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Captrust Financial Advisors reported 973 shares stake. Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 13,142 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 276 shares.

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80M and $2.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 356,484 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $126.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transunion by 208,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.05M shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

