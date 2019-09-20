Westchester Capital Management Stake in Intel (INTC) Boosted as Share Price Declined; As Mcdonalds (MCD) Share Value Rose, Capstone Financial Advisors Has Increased Position

Westchester Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corporation (INTC) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc bought 8,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 241,758 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.57M, up from 233,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $50.85. About 18.10M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – In reversal, Trump to save Chinese telecom jobs; 08/05/2018 – Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups at Annual Global Summit; 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russian probe; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – EXPECTING 2018 REVENUE OF $67.5 BILLION, UP $2.5 BILLION FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Data Center Business Keeps Powering Results Higher; 16/05/2018 – Intel’s Intriguing Future For Memory Chips — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board of Directors Elects New Director and Extends Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chairman Until 2019; 15/05/2018 – Intel did not provide financial details

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 2686.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 134,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 139,345 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.94 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $210.05. About 3.49 million shares traded or 20.85% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $2.4B; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Global Comparable Guest Counts Rose 0.8%; 30/04/2018 – Revamped menu helps lift McDonald’s sales; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU IS DRIVING AVG CHECK HIGHER; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Comparable Guest Counts Up in All Segments Except U.S. in 1Q; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees Net Restaurant Additions Adding About 1 Point to 2018 Systemwide Sales Growth in Constant Currencies; 24/05/2018 – MCD: FRESH BEEF BURGERS RUNNING `A LITTLE AHEAD’ OF GOALS; 19/03/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 30/04/2018 – Menu price hikes helped fuel higher check averages at McDonald’s during the first quarter

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement owns 35,559 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Brinker Capital invested in 3,301 shares. Franklin Resources Inc reported 0.3% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Raymond James And Assoc has invested 0.34% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Jones Lllp holds 0.02% or 43,069 shares in its portfolio. Stadion Money Mngmt Limited Company reported 4,528 shares. Creative Planning invested 0.15% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). First Commonwealth Fincl Corp Pa has invested 1.05% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Halsey Associate Inc Ct has 0.21% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Southeast Asset Advsr has invested 0.11% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Benedict Fincl invested in 2.37% or 27,395 shares. The Minnesota-based Northrock Ptnrs Llc has invested 0.2% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Acg Wealth has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Neville Rodie And Shaw holds 65,000 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Argent invested in 0.59% or 28,230 shares.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $618.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,000 shares to 24,657 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (Prn) (VWO) by 9,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,367 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Commercial Bank holds 401,218 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Bartlett And Ltd Liability Company reported 697,752 shares stake. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 6,000 are held by Scholtz & Ltd Limited Liability Company. First American Bancorp invested in 180,316 shares. Pioneer Trust Bank N A Or holds 117,342 shares. 1.59M were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Ironwood Finance Limited Co has invested 0.06% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 293,455 are held by Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Pinnacle Associate Limited owns 461,119 shares. Mengis has invested 1.86% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Allen Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 17,483 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% stake. 15,660 were reported by Vista Cap. Fayerweather Charles has invested 1.55% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Westchester Capital Management Inc, which manages about $275.98M and $255.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,766 shares to 91,872 shares, valued at $12.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.