Westchester Capital Management Stake in Encana (ECA) Has Boosted by $6.90 Million; Sg Americas Securities Has Lifted Ventas Com (VTR) Holding by $344,295; Shares Declined

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corporation (ECA) by 41.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 985,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.35 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.24 million, up from 2.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.07. About 13.12M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Ventas Inc Com (VTR) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 5,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 179,172 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.43 million, up from 173,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $70.11. About 297,320 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC QTRLY REPORTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.96; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO AHP HEALTH PARTNERS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.00 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $633,096 was made by Probst Robert F on Monday, February 11.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United States Cellular Corp Com (NYSE:USM) by 29,879 shares to 2,402 shares, valued at $110,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lci Inds Com by 17,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,612 shares, and cut its stake in Proassurance Corp Com (NYSE:PRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.