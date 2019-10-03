Westchester Capital Management Raised Its Position in Wabco Holdings (WBC) by $13.01 Million as Stock Price Declined; Dsc Advisors LP Lifted Its Position in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) by $3.19 Million as Stock Rose

Dsc Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp bought 37,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.66M, up from 87,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $80.98. About 1.32M shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Company Voluntarily Suspended Production Activities at PharMEDium Facility in December 2017 After FDA Inspection; 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Adj EPS $1.94; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: In Active Communication With FDA, Will Provide Update to Agency Upon Completion of Remediation Measures

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wabco Holdings Inc. (WBC) by 84.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 98,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 214,775 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.48M, up from 116,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wabco Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $134.23. About 492,497 shares traded or 52.22% up from the average. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 19/04/2018 – WABCO – PREPAYMENT TO TAKE PLACE APRIL 30; AMOUNT OF PREPAYMENT SHALL BE $500 MLN PRINCIPAL, WILL ALSO INCLUDE PAYMENT OF ACCRUED, UNPAID INTEREST; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 SALES $3,885 MLN – $4,015 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ WABCO Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBC); 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ANTICIPATES COMPLETING FUNDING OF TRANSACTION ON MARCH 28, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Inks $745M in New Business in Past Four Quarters; 11/04/2018 – Global Automotive Door Control Unit (DCU) Market Report 2017-2021 with Continental, Brose, WABCO and Sioux Logena Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ON MARCH 22 CO, UNIT ENTERED 6 SCHULDSCHEIN LOAN AGREEMENTS OF € 300 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK, A LEADI

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44B and $3.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 194,233 shares to 101,967 shares, valued at $5.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Longevity Acquisition Corporation by 37,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,500 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XOP).