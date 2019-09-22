Westchester Capital Management Raised Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position; University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Has Upped Deere & Co (DE) Stake

Westchester Capital Management Inc increased Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) stake by 3.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Westchester Capital Management Inc acquired 4,750 shares as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Westchester Capital Management Inc holds 123,893 shares with $9.49M value, up from 119,143 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corporation now has $304.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 12.22M shares traded or 13.56% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 16/05/2018 – EXXON TO IMPORT FUELS VIA TRAIN TO SUPPLY MEXICO OPERATIONS; 24/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach hopes for Exxon Mobil deal on shale gas; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 16/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco downstream profit lagged peers in H1 2017 – Bloomberg; 25/05/2018 – EXXON FINALIZES EVACUATION PLANS FOR LENA PLATFORM IN GULF; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT WILL CUT GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO 12 BCM BY OCTOBER 2022 -STATEMENT; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP AS COMPANY’S AUDITOR; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT TO PLANS TO EVENTUALLY REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO ZERO – PRIME MINISTER; 07/03/2018 – EXXON V-P CHAPMAN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees Potential to Increase Return on Capital Employed to About 15% by 2025

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased Deere & Co (DE) stake by 18.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac acquired 9,139 shares as Deere & Co (DE)’s stock rose 0.67%. The University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 59,813 shares with $9.91 million value, up from 50,674 last quarter. Deere & Co now has $51.66B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.07. About 2.85 million shares traded or 43.74% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS HAVE EXCEEDED FORECAST FOR THE YEAR, DUE LARGELY TO INFLATION IN U.S. STEEL PRICES AND TIGHT MARKET FOR LOGISTICS; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO SAM ALLEN SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN BRAZIL; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND REVENUE INCREASED 29 PERCENT, TO $10.720 BILLION, FOR THE SECOND QUARTER; 28/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Construction, Forestry Equipment Sales Up About 83%; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPECT “STRONG” MARGINS IN AGRICULTURE AND TURF BUSINESS GOING FORWARD; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPERIENCING HIGHER RAW-MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS, BEING ADDRESSED THROUGH FOCUS ON STRUCTURAL COST REDUCTION, FUTURE PRICING ACTIONS; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV; 18/05/2018 – Deere missed estimates by 17 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $3.14 per share in its most recent report but maintained its full-year forecast

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weiss Multi reported 11,900 shares stake. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested in 471,726 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs, a Nebraska-based fund reported 2,485 shares. Fire holds 20,000 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability stated it has 8,090 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company invested in 1,420 shares. New York-based Griffin Asset Inc has invested 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Lipe & Dalton reported 14,566 shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. Asset One Com Limited accumulated 182,418 shares. Roberts Glore & Co Il has 1,760 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Dubuque National Bank Tru holds 1,282 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Comm Llc holds 2,010 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 300 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,994 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Among 14 analysts covering Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock (NYSE:DE), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock has $19700 highest and $13200 lowest target. $169.79’s average target is 3.49% above currents $164.07 stock price. Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock had 25 analyst reports since May 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, August 19 by Credit Suisse. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, May 20 report. Robert W. Baird downgraded the shares of DE in report on Monday, May 13 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 21. UBS downgraded the shares of DE in report on Wednesday, July 10 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, July 1 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, May 20. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) rating on Thursday, May 23. UBS has “Buy” rating and $15800 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup.

