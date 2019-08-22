Westchester Capital Management Position in Waste Management (WM) Has Trimmed by $348,140 as Share Value Rose; Cass Information Systems (CASS) Holder Riverbridge Partners Trimmed Its Holding by $2.53 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) by 12.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 53,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The hedge fund held 363,139 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.18M, down from 416,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Cass Information Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $731.87M market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.31. About 21,433 shares traded. Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) has declined 8.87% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CASS News: 14/05/2018 – CASS EXPECTS CHINA GDP TO GROW ABOUT 6.7% IN 2018: SEC. NEWS; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa2 ENH rating to Central Cass PSD 17, ND’s Certificates of lndebtedness; 26/05/2018 – Inquisitr: WWE Rumors: Sad Update On Big Cass’ Injury Ahead Of `Money In The Bank,’ Per `PWInsider’; 20/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Pagel: More money for road improvements headed to Berrien, Cass counties; 14/03/2018 Cass Sunstein Wins Holberg Prize; 24/03/2018 – Hometown Source: STATE TOURNAMENT: Crusaders down Cass Lake-Bena to take third place; 16/04/2018 – Cass Information Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 16/03/2018 – Cass Information Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Cass Information Systems Raises Dividend to 26c Vs. 24c; 02/04/2018 – CHINA CASS EXPECTS 1Q GDP GROWTH AT 6.8%: SEC. NEWS

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 3,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 97,186 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 100,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $118.71. About 771,134 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argi Invest Service Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Schnieders Cap Ltd Liability holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 43,669 shares. The New Jersey-based Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.88% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 2,250 are held by Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd. Linscomb & Williams holds 4,413 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. North Star Invest Mgmt Corporation stated it has 15,700 shares. Intersect Capital Ltd Co invested in 21,694 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Stearns Gp holds 1,949 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Company stated it has 1.39M shares. Trexquant Investment LP invested in 22,532 shares. Strategic Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.09% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 84,392 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 493,818 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Notis, a Alabama-based fund reported 3,900 shares. Clean Yield Group holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 425 shares.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.63 million for 26.03 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. by 8,437 shares to 449,165 shares, valued at $28.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Health Inc. by 294,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52M shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).