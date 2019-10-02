Westchester Capital Management Position In Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Was Has Upped; Fifth Third Bancorp Has Lifted Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holding

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 5,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 111,773 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.38M, up from 106,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $107.26. About 2.08 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 08/03/2018 – PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY SAYS GIVEN WRITTEN NOTICE TO EMA TO REQUEST RE-EXAMINATION OF NEGATIVE OPINION ISSUED BY CHMP IN FEB 2018 FOR MAA FOR NERATINIB; 01/05/2018 – Lilly and Local Partners Launch Diabetes Prevention and Management Pilot in Underserved Indianapolis Neighborhoods; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 23/04/2018 – FDA Advisory Committee Recommends the Approval of Baricitinib 2mg, but not 4mg, for the Treatment of Moderately-to-Severely Act; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…; 16/05/2018 – Lilly Data at ASCO lllustrate Patient-Driven Advances in Cancer Care; 04/04/2018 – Lilly Confirms Date and Conference Call for First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Announcement; 10/05/2018 – Drugmaker Eli Lilly said it would buy Armo BioSciences for $1.6 billion; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE

Westchester Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc bought 2,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 69,517 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.68 million, up from 67,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $131.76. About 6.67 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $16.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 24,707 shares to 384,445 shares, valued at $21.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SIZE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Valley Advisers Incorporated reported 7,641 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability Corp owns 120,189 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.06% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Fjarde Ap holds 0.35% or 247,653 shares. Wms Prtnrs Limited Com reported 0.12% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Navellier And has 1,900 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs Inc owns 1,414 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Kings Point Mngmt reported 1,404 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 192,094 shares stake. 8,906 are owned by Regentatlantic Limited Liability. Interactive Fincl Advsr invested 0.01% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Appleton Prtn Ma accumulated 5,324 shares. Sns Fincl Grp Limited Liability Company has 12,098 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Trust owns 3,568 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.23% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $24.37 million activity. Shares for $24.44M were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC.

Westchester Capital Management Inc, which manages about $275.98M and $255.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,766 shares to 91,872 shares, valued at $12.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lazard Asset Management Lc invested in 6.94 million shares or 1.57% of the stock. Shine Inv Advisory has invested 0.1% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cutter Brokerage Inc accumulated 1.03% or 23,749 shares. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Company owns 0.16% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 41,693 shares. Boston Research And holds 0.53% or 9,475 shares. 5,000 are held by Harvey Incorporated. Edmp has invested 3.73% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 5.39 million shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. 2,000 are owned by Swift Run Cap. Livingston Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Management) has 1.63% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). West Oak Limited Liability Com holds 1.59% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 19,097 shares. Fayerweather Charles holds 3.94% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 18,807 shares. Coho Partners holds 4.41% or 1.35 million shares in its portfolio. Stonehearth Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 3,825 shares. Bright Rock Mgmt Lc reported 1.7% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).