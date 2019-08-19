Westchester Capital Management Position in Encana (ECA) Raised as Valuation Declined; Homestreet (HMST) Market Value Rose While Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Raised Its Holding

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corporation (ECA) by 41.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 985,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 3.35M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.24 million, up from 2.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.22. About 24.92M shares traded or 0.91% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Homestreet Inc (HMST) by 219.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 3,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The institutional investor held 5,189 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.73 million, up from 1,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Homestreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $637.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.45% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $26.12. About 368,635 shares traded or 134.32% up from the average. HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) has declined 0.45% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HMST News: 24/04/2018 – BLUE LION – PROPOSES TO HOMESTREET THAT SEPARATING CHAIRMAN AND CEO ROLES CAN CREAT VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – HomeStreet Resorts To Disgraceful Tactics To Further Disenfranchise Shareholders; 02/04/2018 – COURT RULES BLUE LION FAILED TO COMPLY WITH HOMESTREET’S BYLAW; 21/05/2018 – HOMESTREET THREATENS TO REJECT ALL VOTES ON BLUE PROXY CARD; 02/04/2018 – HOMESTREET INC – BLUE LION’S DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS & PROPOSALS FOR 2018 ANNUAL MEETING WILL BE “DISREGARDED”; 21/05/2018 – HomeStreet: Voting on Roaring Blue Lion Card Is Likely Ineffective and Void Under Washington State Law; 13/04/2018 – HOMESTREET HOLDER BLUE LION SEEKS VOTES AGAINST TWO NOMINEES; 23/04/2018 – HOMESTREET – COST REDUCTION ACTIONS IN APRIL RESULTED IN HEADCOUNT REDUCTION OF 86 FTE AND DECREASE IN NON-PERSONNEL RELATED EXPENSES; 17/05/2018 – HOMESTREET DIRECTOR PATTERSON COMMENTS IN LETTER TO HOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – Proxy Advisor Egan-Jones Joins ISS in Recommending Hldrs Vote for Change at HomeStreet Annual Meeting

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Real Estate Select Sector Spdr Fund (Call) by 1,443 shares to 172 shares, valued at $622.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,015 shares, and cut its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold HMST shares while 44 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 19.61 million shares or 2.84% less from 20.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gru One Trading Lp has 388 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Bancorporation Of America De invested in 56,555 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 110,861 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 11,392 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Communications New York holds 0.02% or 33,003 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) or 20,617 shares. 784,144 were accumulated by Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corp. Arizona State Retirement System owns 41,643 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Liability accumulated 63,599 shares or 0% of the stock. The Missouri-based Stieven Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 1.06% in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). D E Shaw & owns 0% invested in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) for 86,400 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). California Public Employees Retirement System reported 63,601 shares. First Trust Advsr LP has 0% invested in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) for 23,388 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $290,070 activity. Ruh Mark R bought 2,000 shares worth $56,740. The insider EVANS GODFREY B bought 1,000 shares worth $28,480. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $61,500 was made by VAN AMEN DARRELL on Wednesday, June 12.

