Westchester Capital Management Position in Discovery (DISCK) Trimmed by $1.87 Million; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Vantage Investment Partners Has Trimmed Position by $39.33 Million

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 41.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 22,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 31,369 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.86 million, down from 53,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Credit Card Payments Are Now Accepted on HEMPd.Com and Updates Amazon and Consumer; 29/03/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Criticism After Aide Denies Policy Changes; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 27/03/2018 – SAINSBURY CEO: CO. TO IMPROVE EFFICIENCY TO COMPETE WITH AMAZON; 10/04/2018 – Banking Tech: Amazon eyes PayPal’s crown with Alexa payments platform; 24/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon.com considers tie-up with home shopping network Evine Live, says Tech Crunch; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Denver, Sacramento and San Diego; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS NEW HOLDING OF TESLA INC BONDS -SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Grows Digital Ordering Network Through Skill for Amazon Alexa; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc. (DISCK) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 74,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 150,121 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, down from 225,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $26.1. About 2.42 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Discovery Becomes Oversold (DISCK) – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – DISCK – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Discovery Stock Gained 13% in April – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Discovery Earnings Rise as Pay-TV Subscriber Losses Stabilize – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 6, 2019 : BDX, DUK, ZTS, AGN, FIS, EMR, REGN, TDG, PPL, EXPD, AES, DISCK – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44 billion and $2.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 80,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $127.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc. (Put) by 531,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLK).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 24,122 shares. Advantage has invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Peddock Cap Advsr Limited Liability holds 461 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment accumulated 3.68% or 4,526 shares. Trexquant Invest LP has 0.73% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,776 shares. Concorde Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.96% or 836 shares in its portfolio. Jnba Fin Advsr reported 1,098 shares stake. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 69,184 shares. Ci Invs has 82,267 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt owns 144,904 shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio. 48,826 were accumulated by Columbus Circle Investors. Lincoln National has 0.42% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited holds 16,354 shares or 2.46% of its portfolio. Kdi Capital Prns Limited has 480 shares. The Australia-based Magellan Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).