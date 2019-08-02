Westchester Capital Management Maintains Position in Cbs New (CBS); As At&T (T) Share Value Rose, Bragg Financial Advisors Has Lowered Position

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 29.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc sold 29,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 71,883 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, down from 101,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.12. About 40.41 million shares traded or 42.31% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/05/2018 – AT&T and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine To Give Girls A Chance To Learn Filmmaking This Summer Through Collaboration With F; 15/03/2018 – JUDGE RICHARD LEON ALSO SAID AT&T TRIAL COULD LAST SIX TO EIGHT WEEKS; 18/03/2018 – Antitrust showdown with AT&T will resonate across all sectors; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Wasn’t Aware of Cohen Controversy Until 2018 — Memo; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$40.75 BLN; 20/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner: sob story; 16/03/2018 – U.S. Is Said to Weigh Nafta Telecom Proposal to End AT&T Impasse; 09/04/2018 – CHC Announces EdRev Expo’s 10th Anniversary, April 21 at AT&T Park; 09/03/2018 – AT&T SAYS ‘NO FACT-BASED EVIDENCE’ MERGER WILL HARM COMPETITION; 03/04/2018 – AT&T Says U.S. Used Tweaked Charter Study to Boost Merger Case

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 199.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 176,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 265,149 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60M, up from 88,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $50.62. About 1.72 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 02/04/2018 – CBS set to make below-market bid for Viacom; 09/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Viacom Makes Counter-Proposal to CBS Offer; 04/04/2018 – CBS OFFER FOR VIACOM WAS SAID TO BE IMMEDIATELY REJECTED: CNBC; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 03/04/2018 – VIACOM SHARES DOWN 3.9 PCT AFTER SOURCES TOLD REUTERS THAT CBS PLANS ALL-STOCK BID FOR VIACOM BELOW CURRENT VALUATION; CBS SHARES UP 1.2 PCT; 27/03/2018 – CBS News: Sources tell CBS News it is likely that Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress about the; 29/05/2018 – Redstones’ NAI Says It Is No Longer Seeking CBS-Viacom Merger; 03/05/2018 – CBS: SCATTER AD PRICES ARE UP 20 PERCENT; 11/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: Shari Redstone likely to fire Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 03/04/2018 – CBS has not made a formal offer to buy Viacom after social issues raised a roadblock in the talks

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.07 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $960.65M and $769.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,005 shares to 26,509 shares, valued at $4.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBK) by 1,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,881 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubic Asset Mngmt Lc holds 1.16% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 124,603 shares. The Ohio-based Lifeplan Financial Gp has invested 0.23% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management holds 0.29% or 61,527 shares. Hightower Advisors has invested 0.76% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Parthenon Limited Liability Company has 23,663 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 746,649 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Jnba Financial owns 4,231 shares. 251,000 were accumulated by Ally Finance. First Hawaiian State Bank owns 88,176 shares. Leavell Management Incorporated has invested 0.31% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lsv Asset Management holds 1% or 19.84M shares. Consolidated Gp Limited Co reported 1.93% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Gabelli And Investment Advisers stated it has 50,700 shares. Diversified Trust Comm has invested 0.05% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Orca Mngmt Ltd reported 0.51% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Pinebridge Invs Lp reported 49,809 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First Manhattan Com reported 20,000 shares stake. Alexandria Lc invested in 0.04% or 5,797 shares. Moreover, Klingenstein Fields & Lc has 0.89% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Capital has invested 0.08% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Pnc Services Gp accumulated 1,221 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 120,897 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Asset Mngmt Group Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 6,483 shares. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust & Communication owns 0.2% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 4,725 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 0.05% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 268,218 shares. Blair William And Communications Il stated it has 37,551 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Alphaone Serv Ltd Liability has invested 2.37% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). 1,750 were reported by Wells Fargo Co Mn.

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44B and $2.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 469,198 shares to 378,902 shares, valued at $42.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 115,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,000 shares, and cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New.

