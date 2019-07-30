Westchester Capital Management Maintains Holding in Cbs New (CBS); Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Has Cut Abbott Labs (ABT) Position as Shares Rose

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 5,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,138 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.20 million, down from 145,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $88.11. About 1.19M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Tendyne Shows Significant Reduction of Mitral Regurgitation Symptoms and Low Mortality Rates; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: CO2 EXPLOSIVE DEVICES & MOLOTOV COCKTAIL WERE FOUND; 10/04/2018 – GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott predicts success in reworking NAFTA for an ‘even better’ deal; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT STILL SEARCHING, INVESTIGATING ENTIRE SCENE, LOOKING AT TWO RESIDENCES; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs’ quarterly revenue rises 16.7 percent; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 02/04/2018 – FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 20/04/2018 – Mercer County: FRIENDS, NATURE CENTER TO HOST RECEPTION FOR `EXPLORING THE ABBOTT MARSHLANDS’ EXHIBIT; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 199.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 176,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 265,149 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60 million, up from 88,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $52.03. About 503,489 shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 16/03/2018 – CBS News reported on Friday that White House chief of staff John Kelly could depart the administration as early as today; 04/04/2018 – CBS below-market bid for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources say; Viacom planning counteroffer; 04/04/2018 – CMO Today: Sorrell Investigation; CBS Submits Viacom Offer; Fullscreen Acquires Reelio; 17/05/2018 – JUST IN: CBS Corporation and its special committee issues statement after loss in court against controlling shareholder NAI; 16/05/2018 – getting good: @CBS files its reply to NAI: “five independent directors of undisputed renown-former CEO and senior business executives along with the form dean of Harvard Law School–determined that (Redstone) was such a a serious threat to the corporation and shareholders; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 27/03/2018 – Documentary maker Alex Gibney tees up new Tiger Woods biography; 14/05/2018 – Dealbook: CBS Sues Redstones in Move to Block Viacom Merger: DealBook Briefing; 22/05/2018 – CBS plans to challenge Redstone over bylaws change; 17/05/2018 – CBS AND THE CBS SPECIAL COMMITTEE ISSUE STATEMENT REGARDING DELAWARE COURT OF CHANCERY ORDER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Lc owns 184,916 shares. Jennison Assocs has 21,590 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 55,368 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Guardian Tru Co owns 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 6,000 shares. 15,201 are owned by Kentucky Retirement Sys. Nwq Ltd Liability Co owns 0.55% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 528,141 shares. Sound Shore Mgmt Inc Ct accumulated 3.67M shares or 3.36% of the stock. Hartford Inv Mgmt Co holds 0.05% or 38,101 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Franklin Resource Inc has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). State Bank Of The West owns 27,378 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 600,315 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.03% stake. State Street Corporation accumulated 14.88M shares. Alps Advisors has 0.01% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 28,647 shares.

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44B and $2.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT) by 185,047 shares to 162,453 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 74,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,121 shares, and cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 26.22 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Partners reported 0.25% stake. Argent Management Limited Liability Company, a Missouri-based fund reported 7,300 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Adv holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 21,501 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.41% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). New Vernon Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.13% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Budros Ruhlin And Roe, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,703 shares. Curbstone Mngmt Corp accumulated 0.89% or 40,979 shares. Davis R M Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 30,162 shares. The Illinois-based Cibc Fincl Bank Usa has invested 0.39% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Cibc World Mkts reported 436,823 shares. Violich Capital Management owns 2,708 shares. Peddock Capital Ltd Liability reported 0.13% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Miller Investment Management Lp holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 8,525 shares. Pggm Invests stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Columbus Circle Invsts owns 475,708 shares.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB) by 6,102 shares to 18,850 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,087 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Barclays 1 (SHY).