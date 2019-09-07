Westchester Capital Management Lowered Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position by $1.32 Million; Stock Price Declined; As Paycom Software (PAYC) Share Price Rose, Navellier & Associates Has Decreased by $422,226 Its Holding

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc sold 2,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The hedge fund held 36,066 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82M, down from 38,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $249.62. About 437,986 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 24,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 232,256 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54 million, down from 257,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.47M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37B and $644.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medpace Holdings Inc. by 5,095 shares to 9,795 shares, valued at $578,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 44,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Seaspan Corp. (NYSE:SSW).