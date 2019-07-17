Westchester Capital Management Lowered At&T (T) Position By $387,500; Xencor (XNCR) Sellers Increased By 3.07% Their Shorts

Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) had an increase of 3.07% in short interest. XNCR’s SI was 2.85M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.07% from 2.77 million shares previously. With 151,400 avg volume, 19 days are for Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR)’s short sellers to cover XNCR’s short positions. The SI to Xencor Inc’s float is 6.25%. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $44.34. About 244,367 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 7.08% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00; 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased At&T Inc. (T) stake by 2.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 12,500 shares as At&T Inc. (T)’s stock rose 4.73%. The Westchester Capital Management Llc holds 485,979 shares with $15.24M value, down from 498,479 last quarter. At&T Inc. now has $243.39B valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $33.35. About 14.07M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/03/2018 – AT&T Collaborates With Aira to Develop New AI Powered Prescription Medication Reader; 20/03/2018 – DoJ trial to block AT&T takeover of Time Warner is test case for US deals; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Plan to Cut Time Warner Deal Cost Said to Get Some Pushback; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Doesn’t Expect It Will Be Required to Make Any Material Cash Contributions to Pension Fund for at Least Next 5 Years; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE DECLINES WERE PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY ADOPTION OF A NEW REVENUE ACCOUNTING STANDARD; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for Potential IPO of Vrio Corp. Holding Company for DIRECTV Latin Americ; 09/05/2018 – LA Times: AT&T was paying Trump’s lawyer as the administration turned into foe

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XOP) stake by 194,900 shares to 886,700 valued at $27.26 million in 2019Q1. It also upped L3 Technologies Inc. stake by 219,342 shares and now owns 412,178 shares. Dowdupont Inc. was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. T’s profit will be $6.57 billion for 9.26 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Streaming Already Looks Like a Problem for AT&T Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 4% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Time To Implement This Attractive Option Strategy – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IBM And AT&T Announce Multi-Year Strategic Alliance – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: A Bullish Case Of Management Diligence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $2.50 billion. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. It has a 64.26 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies.

Among 7 analysts covering Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Xencor Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 26. Nomura maintained Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) rating on Thursday, March 21. Nomura has “Sell” rating and $21 target. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The company was initiated on Thursday, March 14 by Raymond James. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $40 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, February 26.

More notable recent Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Xencor Inc (XNCR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Xencor Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for XNCR – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/25/2019: XNCR,BPMX,AGN,ABBV,CNAT,NVS,HF – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Lennar Tops Q2 Estimates – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “USANA, Xencor get lift on entry to SmallCap 600 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.