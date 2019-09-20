Westchester Capital Management Lifted Its Cbs New (Put) (CBS) Stake; Parametric Portfolio Associates Cut Msc Industrial Direct Co (MSM) Holding By $1.13 Million

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased Msc Industrial Direct Co (MSM) stake by 10.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 15,330 shares as Msc Industrial Direct Co (MSM)’s stock declined 12.68%. The Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc holds 126,949 shares with $9.43M value, down from 142,279 last quarter. Msc Industrial Direct Co now has $3.86 billion valuation. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $70.04. It is down 14.38% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM)

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased Cbs Corp New (Put) (CBS) stake by 23.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Westchester Capital Management Llc acquired 71,000 shares as Cbs Corp New (Put) (CBS)’s stock rose 0.74%. The Westchester Capital Management Llc holds 367,200 shares with $18.32 million value, up from 296,200 last quarter. Cbs Corp New (Put) now has $15.54B valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $42.29. About 1.24 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 14/05/2018 – HEDGE accordingly : Weekly News Roundup | Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal –; 14/05/2018 – CBS Goes on Attack Against Redstones — 4th Update; 29/05/2018 – Redstones’ NAI No Longer Seeking CBS-Viacom Merger (Video); 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS PROPOSED CBS DIVIDEND THAT WOULD DILUTE VOTING CONTROL OF REDSTONE FAMILY CONSTITUTES A BREACH OF FIDUCIARY DUTY BY CBS AND WOULD BE INVALID; 02/04/2018 – LA Times: CBS expected to make low-ball bid for Viacom; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues controlling Redstone family, in bid for independence; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR: CreditWatch Placement Reflects Increased Operational and Fincl Risks Resulting From CBS’s Standoff With NAI; 04/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Seeks to End CBS-Viacom Deal Impasse; 29/05/2018 – Redstones’ NAI Says It Is No Longer Seeking CBS-Viacom Merger; 14/05/2018 – CNBC: CBS, Viacom had agreed on price for deal before lawsuit

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2019Q1.

Among 3 analysts covering MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MSC Industrial Direct Co has $9000 highest and $84 lowest target. $86’s average target is 22.79% above currents $70.04 stock price. MSC Industrial Direct Co had 8 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Thursday, April 11. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 8 by Buckingham Research. Robert W. Baird maintained MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) rating on Thursday, April 11. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $84 target.

Analysts await MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.25 EPS, down 3.10% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.29 per share. MSM’s profit will be $68.82M for 14.01 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering CBS (NYSE:CBS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CBS has $6300 highest and $6000 lowest target. $61.50’s average target is 45.42% above currents $42.29 stock price. CBS had 7 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $6300 target in Wednesday, August 14 report. The stock of CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 9 by BMO Capital Markets.

