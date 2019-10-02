Westchester Capital Management Lifted Cvs Health (CVS) Stake By $479,520; Mai Wealth Advisors Boosted By $760,000 Its Qualcomm (Put) (QCOM) Holding

Mai Wealth Advisors increased Qualcomm Incorporated (Put) (QCOM) stake by 114.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mai Wealth Advisors acquired 10,000 shares as Qualcomm Incorporated (Put) (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Mai Wealth Advisors holds 18,700 shares with $1.42 million value, up from 8,700 last quarter. Qualcomm Incorporated (Put) now has $89.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $73.94. About 2.55M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – JUST IN: Broadcom statement after President blocks its proposed Qualcomm takeover. “Broadcom is reviewing the Order. Broadcom strongly disagrees that its proposed acquisition of Qualcomm raises any national security concerns; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 06/03/2018 – RPT-Qualcomm takeover battle intervention shows U.S. security panel’s expanding reach; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS EXPIRATION OF CASH OFFERS FOR FOUR SERIES OF N; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA WILL REVIEW QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL IN A FAIR MANNER; 06/04/2018 – Could China Scuttle Qualcomm’s $44 Billion NXP Deal? — Heard on the Street; 22/05/2018 – Brain Corp Co-Founder Dr. Allen Gruber to Speak About Benefits of Building an Innovation Company in Southern California; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOARD IS SAID TO BE MEETING NOW, DISCUSSING JACOBS: DJ; 13/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom’s $142bn hostile bid for Qualcomm; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm has been under pressure following a high profile fight to resist takeover efforts from rival Broadcom

Westchester Capital Management Inc increased Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) stake by 8.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1.

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased Ishares Msci Emerg Mkts Indx F (EEM) stake by 7,572 shares to 186,377 valued at $8.00 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Jpmorgan Alerian Mlp Index (AMJ) stake by 14,104 shares and now owns 111,190 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QUALCOMM has $11500 highest and $6500 lowest target. $85.70’s average target is 15.90% above currents $73.94 stock price. QUALCOMM had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Deutsche Bank. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by Bank of America. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of QCOM in report on Thursday, July 18 to “Equal-Weight” rating. Mizuho downgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Thursday, May 23 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, August 1. Canaccord Genuity maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Thursday, May 2. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $10500 target. As per Thursday, May 2, the company rating was upgraded by Raymond James. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1.

Among 6 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CVS Health has $9100 highest and $58 lowest target. $74’s average target is 21.25% above currents $61.03 stock price. CVS Health had 14 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 18. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 27 by Cowen & Co. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CVS in report on Monday, April 29 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, September 26.