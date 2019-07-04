Westchester Capital Management Lifted By $8.30 Million Its Cbs New (CBS) Stake; Cadence Capital Management Has Trimmed By $430,249 Its Caredx (CDNA) Position

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased Cbs Corp New (CBS) stake by 199.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westchester Capital Management Llc acquired 176,549 shares as Cbs Corp New (CBS)’s stock declined 1.22%. The Westchester Capital Management Llc holds 265,149 shares with $12.60M value, up from 88,600 last quarter. Cbs Corp New now has $19.43B valuation. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $51.84. About 1.72 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 17/04/2018 – WJZ | CBS Baltimore: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane makes emergency landing at Philadelphia airport; 02/05/2018 – WBZ | CBS Boston News: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 23/05/2018 – Leslie Moonves and Shari Redstone Dig In for a Long Legal War at CBS; 11/03/2018 – CBS IS SAID TO AIR ’60 MINUTES’ DANIELS PIECE MARCH 18:BUZZFEED; 03/05/2018 – After-hours buzz: CBS, SHAK, P & more; 16/05/2018 – CBS LAWYER SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO BLOCK REDSTONES’ INTERFERENCE; 23/03/2018 – Viacom’s Hidden Charms May Tempt CBS — Heard on the Street; 17/05/2018 – Axios: BREAKING: Judge rules against CBS in its effort to strip company control from Shari Redstone; 03/05/2018 – CBS Tops Sales Views on Subscriber Growth; 06/04/2018 – CBS CEO Les Moonves 2017 Total Compensation $69.3

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased Caredx Inc (CDNA) stake by 16.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 13,879 shares as Caredx Inc (CDNA)’s stock rose 42.89%. The Cadence Capital Management Llc holds 69,403 shares with $2.19 million value, down from 83,282 last quarter. Caredx Inc now has $1.53B valuation. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $36.29. About 241,174 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 215.96% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 211.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress; 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – OLERUP QTYPE RECEIVED CE MARK APPROVAL AND IS AVAILABLE ON BOTH ROCHE & APPLIED BIOSYSTEMS PLATFORMS; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 2.4% Position in CareDx; 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $61 MLN TO $63 MLN; 10/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF HEARTCARE, A COMPREHENSIVE REJECTION SURVEILLANCE SOLUTION FOR HEART TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS; 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.12 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. CareDx had 9 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Raymond James. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. The stock of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Raymond James.

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased R1 Rcm Inc stake by 56,302 shares to 369,918 valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Umh Pptys Inc (NYSE:UMH) stake by 27,102 shares and now owns 265,116 shares. Enova Intl Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corporation has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Osterweis Mngmt accumulated 120,290 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Virtu Limited Liability accumulated 35,430 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 405,718 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication invested in 22,364 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 45,132 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 12,575 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 67,633 shares. Pier Cap accumulated 0.75% or 154,132 shares. Wellington Gp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 802,069 shares. Victory Cap Management holds 0% or 1,010 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett & Lc reported 2.22 million shares. Principal Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). 19,165 were reported by Brown Advisory. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.05% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $776,100 activity. Another trade for 32,500 shares valued at $776,100 was sold by Yee James P.

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Grace ColÃ³n succeeds Amy Abernethy on the CareDx Board – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CareDx Supports Momentum in Medicare Immunosuppressive Medication Legislation – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CareDx to Participate in Upcoming Conferences Nasdaq:CDNA – GlobeNewswire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CareDx, Inc. (CDNA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Share Price Is Up 580% And Shareholders Are Delighted – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is CBS Corporation (CBS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Who Wins and Who Loses If CBS and Viacom Merge? – Motley Fool” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CBS Corporation To Report Second Quarter 2019 Results On Thursday, August 8 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 884,103 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc reported 397 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.05% or 55,368 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.08% or 2.29 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.05% or 5.28 million shares. Bridgewater Associate Limited Partnership holds 0.11% or 391,469 shares in its portfolio. 5,798 are held by Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership. Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 19 shares. Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Llc invested in 0.02% or 9,641 shares. Evergreen Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.3% or 63,204 shares. Sound Shore Ct accumulated 3.36% or 3.67 million shares. Arrowstreet Partnership invested in 0% or 5,700 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Barclays Public Limited Com holds 1,585 shares.